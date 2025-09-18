Blade Urban Air Mobility Named Official Air Mobility Partner of The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. (“Blade”, “Company”), a division of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), announced its role as the Official Air Mobility Partner of the 2025 Ryder Cup, taking place September 25–28, 2025, at the iconic Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, NY. The Ryder Cup, a biennial men’s team golf competition between the United States and Europe, is one of the most prestigious events in global sports.

Blade will facilitate one of the largest civilian helicopter movements to a sporting event in U.S. history. Over the course of four days, Blade is expected to transport approximately 3,000 passengers between three Blade Lounges in Manhattan, surrounding New York areas, the BLADE Vertiport at Bethpage, and neighboring Republic Airport.

Blade’s Ryder Cup Vertiport has 15 landing zones onsite at Bethpage Red, in addition to an amphibious seaplane landing zone at Republic Airport. Passengers will enjoy seamless access through Blade’s on-course Ryder Cup Lounge, located inside the PGA’s VIP Corporate Scan Gate entrance, and golf-cart transfers directly to the championship grounds.

The Blade Ryder Cup Lounge will include a dedicated Blade bar serving Ryder Cup-themed cocktails, the ‘Pitchbook Swing Suite’ with a golf simulator powered by Five Iron, and an exclusive vantage point just steps from the action. The level of hospitality to be provided by Blade’s Flier Experience team will be commensurate with the experience our fliers enjoy in lounges every day, worldwide.

A key highlight will be a next-generation all-electric and emission-free air taxi displayed by Blade’s parent company, Joby Aviation. Ryder Cup attendees will enjoy the opportunity to not only learn more about the aircraft from the Joby Team but to “fly” the aircraft aboard Joby’s augmented reality flight simulator.

This unique activation highlights the transition from conventional rotorcraft operations to electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, which will offer quieter, emissions-free air travel.

“Given the significant strain on ground infrastructure during major PGA events, offering Blade service to Ryder Cup attendees enables us to demonstrate the power of urban air mobility,” said Christiana Weller, VP of Marketing at Blade. “We are also proud to showcase our parent company’s next-generation quiet and emission-free aircraft that we hope guests will fly on during the next U.S. Ryder Cup in 2029.”

“Blade is helping make travel to the Ryder Cup faster, seamless, and more enjoyable for our guests,” John Handley, Director of Partnerships & Championship Sales of the PGA, said. “Together, we are committed to providing a world-class experience to and from Bethpage Black.”

Blade flights are available by-the-seat and by private charter through the Blade app, which reduces the hours-long drive into a 12-minute flight.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Joby intends to both operate its fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

About Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc.

Blade is the leading helicopter passenger service in the world with operations in the United States and Europe. The Company’s asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure and proprietary technologies, will enable a seamless transition from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Joby’s Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility that is both quiet and emission-free.

To learn more, visit www.Blade.com.

