Showpass Selects Domo to Deliver Scalable, Real-Time Embedded Analytics Worldwide

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that Showpass, a leading ticketing platform, is using Domo’s AI and data products platform to deliver real-time, embedded analytics to over 30,000 clients across North America, Europe, and Australia, transforming how data is accessed, shared, and leveraged, improving business outcomes.

Showpass enables venues and event organizers to manage sales and create better live event experiences. As the live events industry continues to grow in complexity, Showpass faced the challenge of providing its vast client base with easy access to critical sales and event data. With Domo, Showpass has been able to embed dashboards directly within its platform, giving clients live data related to ticket sales, season pass demand, attendance, and more—anytime, anywhere. This helps clients better understand their audiences and maximize engagement and revenue.

“Live data is essential for our clients in the ticketing business. Domo lets us offer this critical data while creating an upgrade funnel to unlock further insights for clients needing specific data points,” said Cam Amantea, senior finance operations analyst at Showpass. “Showpass also utilizes Domo to enhance our customer support by consolidating all company data into a single source of truth. Support teams can now provide instant answers and automate fraud detection with the integration of Domo with Stripe. What used to require a dedicated person managing fraud transactions is now a 10-minute daily check for flagged transactions.”

In addition to providing embedded analytics, Showpass introduced premium dashboards as a new revenue stream, offering customized solutions tailored to the needs of different verticals such as sporting events, musical festivals, and seasonal transactions. Clients can opt for dashboards personalized to their unique venues and workflows.

“Domo empowers Showpass with the real-time insights they need to not only help increase revenue but also enhance the event experience for both organizers and their audience,” said Mark Maughan, chief operating officer at Domo. “Domo’s ability to embed personalized dashboards and integrate seamlessly into Showpass’s ticketing ecosystem harnesses critical data for clients when and where they need it, enabling faster, smarter business decisions.”

In the future, Showpass plans to leverage Domo.AI to create an AI agent capable of automatically summarizing key KPIs, identifying trends, and answering common questions in regular executive and team updates.

Read Showpass' customer story here and to learn more about how innovative organizations like Showpass are using Domo to build AI and data products that generate measurable business value, visit www.domo.com/customers.

About Showpass

Showpass is the world’s first customer-centric ticketing and discovery platform for events, activities, and things to do. The fastest-growing ticketing company in North America, Showpass, empowers event organizers with tools that elevate the fan experience. Proudly serving millions of customers each year, Showpass is dedicated to reigniting the joy of live experiences. By combining a passion for technology with a love for live events, Showpass delivers a solution that partners can be proud to work with.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

