International Battery Company Partners with Sakuu to Deploy Kavian Next-Generation Dry-Process Battery Manufacturing Technology

Sakuu® (www.sakuu.com), a leading provider of commercial-scale equipment and technologies to the battery and supercapacitor manufacturing industries, is collaborating with International Battery Company (IBC) (www.ibcbatt.com) to use the Sakuu Kavian® 2000 platform for dry-process production of current and next-generation battery and supercapacitor solutions.

Kavian is the world’s first manufacturing solution to dry-print electrodes, a breakthrough innovation proven to significantly address battery and supercapacitor manufacturing challenges such as scalability, sustainability, safety, and performance, while also reducing cost. IBC will use Kavian to manufacture the IBC Prabal 6000 product line of prismatic solid-state batteries as well as the IBC Prabal 4000 product line of prismatic supercapacitors for AI-focused data center applications.

“Sakuu is offering a truly innovative and practical solution to the key bottlenecks in the battery manufacturing process with their elegant yet cost-effective Kavian Platform,” said Dr. Priyadarshi Panda, founder and CEO of International Battery Company. “Through almost a year of close collaboration on dry electrodes for IBC’s commercially selling Prabal 1000 prismatic cell line, the IBC team is convinced that Sakuu is the right partner to help us broaden the accessibility of future advanced cell technology for underserved players in mobility and storage. We’re enthusiastic to see where this relationship takes us as we ready our gigafactory to ramp up expansion to meet growing cell demand.”

IBC is a pioneering startup committed to transforming the battery cell manufacturing landscape through product innovation to address underserved customers looking for customized best-fit cell solutions as opposed to one-size-fits-all. It specializes in prismatic form-factor cells for the mobility and storage sectors, with its Prabal 1000 product line having serviced over 200,000 miles on over 1,000 vehicles deployed in hot, challenging conditions in India. In addition to its existing development center spanning 35,000 sq ft with production capacity of 50 MWh in South Korea, IBC’s subsidiary in India, a joint venture with part state-owned entity Mahanagar Gas Limited (a GAIL – Gas Authority of India subsidiary), is in the process of finalizing a state-of-the-art gigafactory in Bengaluru (Karnataka), for producing safe, long cycle-life, high-performance battery packs for mobility and non-grid storage (UPS, industrial, telecom, data center) solutions.

“We’re delighted to have IBC as a deep strategic collaborator,” said Robert Bagheri, founder, CEO and executive chairman of Sakuu. “Technology-forward companies like IBC recognize the need for cutting-edge manufacturing equipment and processes to build supercapacitors and batteries for the AI era. After decades of only incremental change to the battery manufacturing process, Sakuu innovations enable OEMs and cell producers like IBC and its partners to scale up production to support the growth, sustainability and efficiency demands of the future.”

The advantages of Kavian

Kavian dry-prints electrodes in a variety of chemistries, and allows for rapid innovation while reducing waste and avoiding toxins. OEMs can rapidly test and refine new battery designs and material using the size, shape, and specifications that fit their products. Compared to traditional wet-coated electrode manufacturing, Kavian’s dry-process production meets or exceeds standard performance and quality while also supplying benefits for battery and supercapacitor manufacturing in sustainability, cost-savings and efficiency. These include:

100% elimination of toxic solvents and water

60% smaller footprint for manufacturing floor space

56% savings in utility operating costs

55% reduction of CO2 emissions

20% reduction in capital equipment costs

About Sakuu

Sakuu® is a leading provider of commercial-scale printing equipment and technologies to manufacturers producing batteries, electrodes, supercapacitors, and more. Its Kavian® Platform is the world's first manufacturing platform for dry-printing electrodes, enabling rapid manufacturing innovation while reducing waste and avoiding toxins. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the Sakuu team is transforming manufacturing to power a more sustainable future. As a result, Sakuu was crowned FII8 Innovator 2024 at the Future Investment Initiative Conference and Kavian was named a Fast Company World Changing Idea of 2025 and a TIME Best Invention of 2024. Discover more at www.sakuu.com.

About International Battery Company

IBC is a pioneering startup committed to transforming the battery cell manufacturing landscape through a product-first mindset driven by its cutting-edge AI platform. IBC has made rapid progress in India through the deployment of advanced lithium-ion battery cells in the local 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler mobility market through cutting-edge cell design in its development center in Silicon Valley and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in South Korea. IBC’s Indian subsidiary with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL, a Gas Authority of India subsidiary) recently announced plans to build a 1 gigawatt-hour facility for battery production in India. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Milpitas, California, IBC is on a mission to address the demand-supply gap in underserved custom solutions markets globally with a chemistry-agnostic product and solution-based approach to Li-ion cell design and manufacturing. Visit www.ibcbatt.com.