CWDL Rebrands as Advisent, Joins Crete

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CWDL, a leading provider of accounting and advisory services to mortgage companies, Arizona governmental entities, and closely held businesses, has announced a strategic rebrand to Advisent. As part of this new chapter the firm will be joining Crete Professionals Alliance, a national platform of over 20 independent accounting firms that enhances each firm’s local operations by leveraging national resources for growth, innovation, and career advancement.

The move reflects CWDL’s evolution into a broader, team-centered organization with expanded capabilities. Advisent will now operate under an alternative practice structure: Advisent Assurance LLP will deliver audit and attest services, and Advisent LLC will offer tax, consulting, and other non-attest services. Together, they will continue to serve clients under the unified Advisent brand.

“By partnering with Crete Professionals Alliance, we’re able to bring more resources, technology, and career opportunities to our team, and more value, insight, and responsiveness to our clients. It’s a win-win that positions us for long-term success together,” said Mark Wilson, CEO of Advisent. “Our rebrand to Advisent signals more than a name change. It’s a reflection of who we’ve become.”

Steve Stagner, CEO, Crete Professionals Alliance shared, “We’re thrilled to welcome Advisent into the Crete family. Their deep expertise in mortgage banking, government and public education expands our footprint in the Southwest and strengthens our ability to serve clients across every sector. With Advisent on board, we’re one step closer to fulfilling our promise that the Crete network can deliver for any client, anywhere.”

CWDL clients can expect the same teams, relationships, and service models they’ve trusted for years. These relationships are now supported by a broader national network and enhanced operational infrastructure. Advisent gains access to expanded back-office capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and increased investment in finance, HR, and IT, allowing its professionals to spend more time focusing on client success.

The transition will not affect existing engagements or points of contact. Clients will continue to work with their same advisors, and all confidentiality protections remain in place.

About Advisent

When the stakes are high, the right advice isn’t just helpful—it’s transformational. Advisent is a specialized audit, tax, and advisory firm focused on mortgage companies and government entities, where complexity is the norm and the margin for error is small. We bring deep industry experience, financial expertise, and a clear understanding of the pressures our clients face.

Backed by the national resources of Crete Professionals Alliance, we combine local insight with the scale and tools needed to deliver timely, practical solutions. From audits and compliance to accounting, tax strategy, and M&A advisory, Advisent delivers high-caliber guidance with the tools and experience to help organizations move forward with confidence and purpose.

About Crete Professionals Alliance

Crete Professionals Alliance is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Crete empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Backed by Thrive Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, Crete delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 20 high-performing firms across the country. Named Accounting Today’s fastest-growing firm, Crete is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.