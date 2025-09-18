Ameresco Appointed as Engineering Service Provider for Kimberly-Clark UK Hydrogen Boiler Projects

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & TADWORTH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider, has secured a contract with Kimberly-Clark UK to serve as the Engineering Service Provider for the design and construction phases of the UK's first Green Hydrogen Program in the consumer goods sector. Kimberly-Clark, known for its leading household brands including Andrex® and Kleenex®, is taking a pioneering step as the first major consumer goods company in the UK to commit significantly to green hydrogen technology at its plants located in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and Northfleet, Kent.

In this vital collaboration, Ameresco will work closely with Kimberly-Clark to develop the installation of five new dual-fuel Hydrogen/Natural Gas Boilers at both facilities. This innovative project will involve the development of new and refurbished boiler houses and infrastructure, establishing a seamless connection between the design and the new Hydrogen Production Facilities to enable effective hydrogen consumption while maintaining a backup from natural gas.

The dual-fuel boilers are expected to become operational in 2027 and are projected to reduce natural gas consumption by 50%, resulting in a significant decrease in carbon emissions, an estimated reduction of 28,500 tonnes annually.

Mark Apsey MBE, Senior Vice President at Ameresco, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “We are thrilled to partner with Kimberly-Clark on this groundbreaking initiative within the industrial sector. The role of hydrogen is pivotal in driving decarbonisation efforts across industries with moderate to high process temperature needs. Ameresco's extensive expertise in delivering green energy solutions, mean we are ideally placed to support this innovative project.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone not only for Kimberly-Clark but also for the UK's commitment to sustainable practices and the adoption of green hydrogen technology in the industrial landscape.

