FPT Corporation Invests in Daythree to Expand Business Process Services Across APAC

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT services provider FPT, through its subsidiary in Malaysia, has made a strategic investment in Daythree Digital Berhad (Daythree), Malaysia’s leading business process services (BPS) and managed services provider. This move accelerates FPT’s growth in the BPS domain, especially in AI integration, and enhances its delivery capability to large-scale enterprises in the Asia Pacific region.

This investment will establish FPT as Daythree’s first foreign investor through a strategic 10% equity stake. Founded in 2016, Daythree currently has a workforce of approximately 2,000 professionals proficient in English, Mandarin, Bahasa Malaysia, Korean, Japanese, and other Asian languages. It has a proven record of serving top-tier clients in financial services, telecommunications, utilities, and more.

The two parties have also proceeded in parallel with the signing of a Teaming Agreement, while undertaking the necessary procedures to appoint an FPT representative to the Board of Directors of the Daythree’s subsidiary, with the aim of accelerating synergies between the two companies.

By combining FPT's global network and delivery capabilities with Daythree’s BPS expertise, the companies are positioned to provide comprehensive solutions for large-scale projects across Asia Pacific. The partnership will also create cross-selling opportunities, enabling FPT to expand into Daythree's client base while enhancing its comprehensive, AI-First service portfolio with BPS and managed services. Through this strategic move, FPT aims to strengthen its business process services and provide a more comprehensive ecosystem of offerings with higher value to large-scale clients globally.

"The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, automation, and cloud computing is driving demand for BPS in the APAC region. Combining our extensive network and expertise, FPT and Daythree are well-positioned to capture tremendous opportunities here, to deliver greater value to clients, and accelerate our long-term growth trajectory," said Nguyen Khai Hoan, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and CFO cum COO, FPT Corporation.

“Partnering with FPT marks a pivotal step in expanding how we serve our clients across the region. FPT’s global reach and technology expertise perfectly complement our strength in delivering digitally-led business process services,” said Raymond Davadass, Daythree Founder and Managing Director. “By combining Daythree’s digital BPS expertise with FPT’s global scale and technology leadership, we can deliver more agile, AI-driven next-generation solutions that transform operations and create measurable impact for organisations across Asia Pacific.”

As part of the process, the completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

About DAYTHREE

Daythree is a recognised leader in tech-driven Business Process Services (BPS), providing omnichannel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands across Asia and beyond. With multilingual expertise, process excellence, and advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation and more, Daythree delivers transformative outcomes and long-term value through collaborative partnerships.

To learn more about Daythree, visit https://www.daythree.com.