Supio Partners with Thomson Reuters to Bring AI to Personal Injury Law Firms

Supio today announced a strategic partnership with Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company, unveiled at Supio Summit. Through this collaboration, Thomson Reuters customers will have the ability to leverage Supio's AI‑powered CaseAware AI™ platform into its legal technology portfolio, unlocking advanced case preparation tools for personal injury law firms across the United States, a market estimated at approximately $61.3 billion in 2024.

Personal injury attorneys often spend hundreds of hours manually reviewing medical records for each case. This inefficiency delays settlements and limits the number of cases firms can pursue. Supio’s AI‑driven platform automates this process for personal injury and mass tort law use cases, helping to manage vast volumes of complex medical records, bills, and case documents and ensuring accuracy and completeness in case preparation. Human‑in‑the‑loop verification maintains high accuracy and builds trust among practitioners.

“Personal injury law is fundamentally about restoring balance for clients. Crucial evidence can get buried in thousands of pages. Supio ensures no injury is undervalued, no evidence overlooked,” said Jerry Zhou, Co‑founder and CEO of Supio. “Our partnership with Thomson Reuters means more firms can resolve cases faster and pursue greater justice for their clients.”

The global personal injury law software market was recently valued at $1.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $2.78 billion by 2033. This partnership positions Supio to scale rapidly, pairing its domain‑specific AI with Thomson Reuters extensive distribution network and trusted legal relationships. Together, the two companies are slated to drive broader adoption of purpose‑built AI tools that accelerate case preparation and improve outcomes.

“This collaboration with Supio complements our unified, comprehensive solution in CoCounsel Legal bringing specialized AI for personal injury and mass torts to our clients,” said Aaron Rademacher, general manager Small Law Firms, Thomson Reuters. “We are committed to providing legal professionals with powerful tools and expert resources that streamline their workflows, accelerate settlement processes and enhance responsiveness to client needs.”

Supio’s AI mirrors the thought process of experienced personal injury attorneys, producing chronologies and demand packages in minutes instead of days. Trained on millions of personal injury data points and supported by expert review, the platform consistently achieves accuracy benchmarks of up to 97 percent. Users report up to 62 percent increases in caseload capacity and settlement values soaring more than tenfold.

The partnership was formally announced today at Supio Summit, held at Thomson Reuters offices in New York City, alongside additional company updates and product news.

About Supio

Supio is a leading AI platform transforming how personal injury and mass tort law firms build stronger cases and achieve superior outcomes. Supio’s CaseAware AI platform converts complex case materials into actionable insights, combining specialized AI with human expert verification to ensure unmatched accuracy. Built with security and compliance at its foundation, Supio streamlines the entire case lifecycle – from pre-litigation analysis to courtroom strategy. Law firms using Supio report faster case resolution, higher settlement values, and deeper client trust through our precision-driven document analysis, advanced case economics, and intelligent drafting tools.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.