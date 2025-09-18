Starboard Resort Continues Land-Based Retail Expansion Through New Partnership with JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starboard Resort, Starboard Group’s land-based vacation retail division, today announced the opening of The Edit Plant Riverside District, its third resort location. Located adjacent to the iconic JW Marriott hotel in Savannah’s premier retail, entertainment and dining district, the new boutique expands Starboard Resort’s presence across the nation’s leading vacation destinations and highlights its expertise as a creator and curator of elevated retail experiences.

“The Edit Plant Riverside District perfectly reflects our commitment to creating distinctive shopping experiences that blend luxury, discovery and personal connection,” said Lisa Bauer, President and CEO, Starboard Group. “We’re extremely pleased to partner with The Kessler Collection and its JW Marriott Savannah property as we expand our resort-based retail operations, and we look forward to exploring potential opportunities at other Kessler properties.”

A Premier Luxury Shopping Destination

As the premier destination for vintage luxury and curated designer goods in Savannah, The Edit invites travelers and locals alike to explore hand-selected assortments and enjoy personalized services. The boutique showcases vintage, preowned items from world-renowned fashion houses such as Chanel, Gucci, Hermès and Prada alongside certified pre-owned Rolex timepieces that capture the essence of timeless elegance.

Fine jewelry highlights range from a special selection from Monica Rich Kosann, including lockets that can be personalized on-site with a photo from the shopper’s mobile phone, to lab-grown diamonds from Engrace Diamonds. The Edit will also offer handcrafted artisanal clutches from Olympia Le-Tan that feature famous literary works and destinations, including several designs that would perfectly complement a wedding day look for a bride or bridal party.

A curated collection of scents from luxury fragrance houses are featured, along with unique designer collectibles and sophisticated home accessories that complete a refined lifestyle. The Edit will also offer limited-time special collections tied to the winter holidays and other seasons and specific events.

“Art and culture are at the heart of the guest experience at each of our Kessler Collection properties and Starboard Resort thoroughly understands how our aesthetic vision and passion for creativity set us apart,” said Richard Kessler, Chairman and CEO, The Kessler Collection. “With this initial boutique launch at our JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District property, the Starboard team has thoughtfully curated an assortment that perfectly reflects our immersive approach to hospitality.”

The Edit offers an intimate, welcoming atmosphere designed to inspire discovery and serve as both a destination for visitors and a hidden gem for locals. Guests are invited to explore a carefully curated collection that balances sophistication with accessibility and offers luxury without pretension. Intentionally named, The Edit is a retail concept that can cross resorts and cities, with each boutique featuring an edited selection of goods that fits into the landscape and fills a need for hotel guests, visitors and locals alike.

“Starboard Resort is proud to debut the fifth location for our unique retail concept, The Edit, in partnership with The Kessler Collection,” said Stacy Shaw, Senior Vice President, Luxury & Resorts, Starboard Group. “Savannah’s Plant Riverside District, with its vibrant mix of history, art, dining and entertainment, offers the perfect backdrop for The Edit’s curated shopping experience and allows us to connect with both travelers and the local community in a truly special way.”

“We are committed to offering our hotel guests unforgettable experiences, from world-class dining to live entertainment to expertly curated luxury shopping options,” said Simon Pettigrew, Managing Director, JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. “The Edit is a welcome addition that enhances our position as Savannah’s ultimate destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.”

The Kessler Collection, owner of the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, is a visionary hospitality brand that develops, owns and manages luxury boutique hotels, restaurants and retail. The company integrates experiences throughout hotel development, ownership and third-party management ventures, creating value for owners and loyalty from guests.

About Starboard Group

From its origins in 1958 charting new courses in the duty-free industry, Starboard has always been more than just a retailer—we’re curators of vibrant experiences that enrich every vacation. As the world’s leading vacation retailer at sea, we’ve perfected the art of creating memorable shopping moments across more than 90 ships, partnering with 15 world-class cruise lines. Our luxury division is creating a unique boutique experience for luxury travelers by hand curating elevated retail collections and experiences for sophisticated travelers on ocean ships, yachts and adventure-based expedition vessels. In 2024, as Starboard Group, we expanded our horizons even further. Now, with Starboard Cruise, Starboard Luxury, and Starboard Resort under our umbrella, we’re bringing our signature retail magic to land-based operations. This evolution positions us at the forefront of vacation retail, blending our rich maritime heritage with the exciting opportunities of resort-based shopping.

Recognized time and again for our innovation and quality—garnering accolades such as DFNI-Frontier Americas Travel Retailer of the Year and Global Cruise Retailer of the Year—Starboard Group continues to set the standard in travel retail. Our sister company, Onboard Media, crafts engaging multimedia experiences that drive brand awareness and boost revenue across the travel and hospitality sectors.

Headquartered in Miami, with additional offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Genoa, Italy, Starboard and Onboard Media are proud members of Global Travel Retail Holdings, LLC—a forward-thinking joint venture with LVMH and Gissy Investments, poised to lead the next wave of travel retail innovation.