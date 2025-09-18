Niron Magnetics Licenses New Motor Design Patents for Breakthrough Motor Performance

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niron Magnetics today announced it has licensed a comprehensive portfolio of foundational Variable Flux Motor (VFM) patents. This strategic licensing agreement unlocks decades of cutting-edge motor research for commercial application and positions Niron Magnetics to enable next-generation electric motor performance across multiple industries.

The licensed patent portfolio covers breakthrough motor design technologies that, when combined with Niron Magnetics’ rare-earth-free Iron Nitride magnets, enable unprecedented efficiency and performance improvements across diverse applications, including HVAC systems, data center cooling, robotics, pumps, compressors, appliances, automotive traction, and other high-value use cases.

Unlike conventional electric motors, VFMs eliminate the fundamental tradeoff between low-speed and high-speed efficiency. This enables benefits ranging from lower power consumption for data center cooling to greater range and smaller battery pack size in vehicle applications. As a result, VFMs represent a transformative approach to electric machine design that has remained untapped due to the demanding magnetic material requirements, until now.

"This licensing agreement is the result of decades of world-class motor research meeting the best of material science ingenuity to bring next-generation motor performance to commercial reality," said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics. "Our Iron Nitride technology provides the missing piece that accelerates this achievement into industrial scalability, enabling multiple ongoing customer projects that are focused on commercializing breakthrough technology."

Industry leaders agree that this is an important shift in motor design. “Variable Flux Motors have been built and proven before,” said Daniel Hervén, CEO at Alvier Mechatronics, a leading global engineering and motor design firm. “What’s held these motors back is the lack of an ideal material. Rare earth magnets are not well-suited for this motor type. Until now, most VFM work was done with AlNiCo, but VFMs with AlNiCo magnets fall short of the performance needed for commercial use, and cobalt faces supply chain challenges. Iron Nitride presents the opportunity to unlock VFM for mainstream commercial use.”

The advancement of these innovative motors comes at a critical time. As geopolitical tensions rise and demand for critical materials increases, Niron Magnetics’ magnets, made domestically from Iron Nitride and containing no rare earths, solve the problem of volatile rare earth supply chains for critical applications. The fully domestically sourced magnets, combined with the motor design expertise of Niron Magnetics and its partners, are poised to both deliver significant performance improvements and secure a strong American motor industrial base.

Niron Magnetics is scaling the world’s first advanced manufacturing process for the mass production of permanent magnets powered by its breakthrough material formulation. The company’s proprietary magnet technology, based on Iron Nitride, enables magnets that are inherently high magnetization, free of rare earths and other critical materials, and will drive innovation across industries. For more information about Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/