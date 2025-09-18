KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Wingspire Equipment Finance 2025-1 LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Wingspire Equipment Finance 2025-1 LLC (WEF 2025-1), an equipment ABS transaction.

WEF 2025-1 represents the second equipment ABS transaction sponsored by Wingspire Equipment Finance LLC (WEF or the Company). Founded in 2017 as Liberty Commercial Finance LLC, WEF is a mid-to-large ticket equipment finance company headquartered in Tustin, California. WEF is majority-owned by Wingspire Capital Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (rated ‘BBB+’ by KBRA), which is a specialty finance, business development company that provides direct lending solutions to middle-market companies in the U.S. As of August 31, 2025, the net asset balance of WEF’s portfolio totaled $538 million across 241 contracts and 115 obligors. The WEF 2025-1 transaction is secured by a portfolio of equipment lease and loan contracts.

The aggregate securitization value (ASV) of the portfolio is approximately $311.42 million as of the August 31, 2025 initial cut-off date (Cut-off Date ASV). The contract pool yield of the underlying contracts is approximately 9.51%. The portfolio is comprised of 228 contracts to 45 obligors. The average securitization value by contract is approximately $1.37 million and the average exposure to an obligor is approximately $6.92 million. The weighted average original and remaining contract terms are 49 months and 45 months, respectively. The maximum exposure to an obligor is approximately $35.4 million or approximately 11.36% of the ASV. WEF 2025-1 will issue six classes of notes (the Notes), totaling $292.89 million. The Notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, excess spread, a reserve account, and subordination (except for the class E notes).

