KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Wingspire Equipment Finance 2025-1 LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Wingspire Equipment Finance 2025-1 LLC (WEF 2025-1), an equipment ABS transaction.

WEF 2025-1 represents the second equipment ABS transaction sponsored by Wingspire Equipment Finance LLC (WEF or the Company). Founded in 2017 as Liberty Commercial Finance LLC, WEF is a mid-to-large ticket equipment finance company headquartered in Tustin, California. WEF is majority-owned by Wingspire Capital Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (rated ‘BBB+’ by KBRA), which is a specialty finance, business development company that provides direct lending solutions to middle-market companies in the U.S. As of August 31, 2025, the net asset balance of WEF’s portfolio totaled $538 million across 241 contracts and 115 obligors. The WEF 2025-1 transaction is secured by a portfolio of equipment lease and loan contracts.

The aggregate securitization value (ASV) of the portfolio is approximately $311.42 million as of the August 31, 2025 initial cut-off date (Cut-off Date ASV). The contract pool yield of the underlying contracts is approximately 9.51%. The portfolio is comprised of 228 contracts to 45 obligors. The average securitization value by contract is approximately $1.37 million and the average exposure to an obligor is approximately $6.92 million. The weighted average original and remaining contract terms are 49 months and 45 months, respectively. The maximum exposure to an obligor is approximately $35.4 million or approximately 11.36% of the ASV. WEF 2025-1 will issue six classes of notes (the Notes), totaling $292.89 million. The Notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, excess spread, a reserve account, and subordination (except for the class E notes).

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1011393

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Edward Napoli, Director
+1 646-731-1284
edward.napoli@kbra.com

Zachary Lee, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1252
zachary.lee@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
