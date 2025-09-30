Cvent and BeCause Integration Brings Sustainability Data to the Forefront for Event Planners and Hoteliers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark & TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, and BeCause, the sustainability data hub for the travel and tourism industry, have announced an integration to enhance how hotels present sustainability information on the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN), one of the world’s largest venue-sourcing platforms. The integration allows hotels to automatically integrate verified sustainability information from BeCause’s live data hub – the largest database of verified hotel sustainability data in the industry containing more than 2 million data points across 10,000 metrics - into their CSN profiles, addressing the growing demand from event planners for easily accessible sustainability data when sourcing and booking venues. More than 12,000 hotels and venues are already sharing sustainability data and publishing it on CSN through this integration.

“Sustainability has evolved into a critical component of corporate and event strategy, prompting organizations to demand greater transparency from their supply chain, including meetings and events,” said Jahanzeeb Ahmed, CCO at BeCause. “This shift means hotels are under pressure to collect, organize and share this data when competing for group business – but that process is often highly manual. With this integration, hotels can now effortlessly provide, verified sustainability information that event planners are actively seeking, thereby improving their visibility and competitiveness in the group business market.”

“Event planners are increasingly prioritizing sustainability in their decision-making process, and our collaboration with BeCause is a direct result of our commitment to listening to and acting on planner and hotelier feedback,” said Jim Abramson, Vice President of Product Management at Cvent. “We’re proud to work with BeCause to empower hotels to meet planners’ demands at scale, ensuring they remain at the forefront of a fast-evolving market that values environmental responsibility.”

The two companies plan to expand their product collaboration in the future by automating the publication of hotel sustainability data from the BeCause Data Hub into a hotel’s Cvent requests for proposals (RFP) process. This will help hotel sales teams quickly address extensive RFP sustainability questions while removing friction for event planners during the sourcing process.

About BeCause

BeCause is a sustainability data hub headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, serving as the digital infrastructure that connects the entire travel, tourism, and hospitality ecosystem, including hotels, online marketplaces, OTAs, certifiers, and industry authorities.

Trusted by thousands of hotels worldwide, BeCause enables standardized data collection, verification, data sharing, and reporting aligned with more than 80 sustainability frameworks and integrated with over 55 global marketplaces – including majors like Booking.com, Google, Sunweb, EasyJet, British Airways and more. It simplifies sustainability management for individual properties and global hotel chains alike, e.g. Radisson, Sonesta and Accor, helping them meet regulatory requirements, improve transparency, and unlock commercial opportunities with sharing their efforts with the travelers directly in their search.

For more information, visit www.because.eco or contact us at sales@because.eco.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 5,000+ employees and 24,000+ customers worldwide as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automates and simplifies the event management lifecycle and maximizes the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.