Boothbay Fund Management Chooses SS&C for Fund Administration

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Boothbay Fund Management, a global multi-strategy alternative investment advisor, has selected SS&C GlobeOp as its fund administrator. Boothbay’s multi-manager platform has over $2.5 billion in assets under management across more than 140 separately managed accounts. The firm selected SS&C to help scale its operations.

“As our business has grown, we’ve sought to streamline operations, consolidate processes and accelerate reporting,” said Boothbay COO Mike Weaver. “SS&C GlobeOp stands out in the market for its ability to administer complex multi-manager structures with sophisticated reporting needs like ours. SS&C’s platform will enable us to increasingly automate derivatives processing for faster reporting and seamless integration of data into downstream systems. SS&C’s technology and expertise will enable us to further consolidate across our vendors for increased efficiency and reduced operational risk.”

With more than 140 strategies, Boothbay focuses on diversification and downside protection. The manager dynamically optimizes portfolio exposures based on real-time risk and return analytics. SS&C will support Boothbay’s middle office services, accounting and reporting. Boothbay also uses SS&C Battea for processing and recovery of settlement claims in securities class-action lawsuits.

"We are pleased to work with Boothbay Fund Management as they continue to expand their innovative SMA platform," said Jason Costa, SS&C GlobeOp’s Head of Hedge Fund Services, Americas. "Multi-strategy vehicles are attracting a lot of investor attention. These funds need efficiency, automation and speed in their operations. SS&C specializes in working with sophisticated clients like Boothbay to help them tackle the complexity of multiple fee structures and reporting requirements. Our scalable front-to-back-office platform streamlines workflows, improving speed and accuracy. With SS&C, multi-managers can focus more of their time on generating value and delivering results.”

About Boothbay Fund Management

Established in 2012, Boothbay Fund Management strives to integrate non-correlated positive expectancy strategies into a unified portfolio that creates value for investors. The firm leverages proprietary technology and deep industry expertise to identify both traditional and non-traditional sources of alpha, while adhering to a strict risk management philosophy. Learn more at https://www.bbaymgmt.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

