Dental.com Partners With Firstgrin to Bring Parents 24/7 Access to Virtual Dental Care for Newborns

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dental.com, a leading virtual dental care platform powered by Virtual Dental Care, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership with Firstgrin, the innovative provider of baby oral care kits and educational tools for parents of newborns. Together, the two companies are bringing a new standard of accessibility, guidance, and peace of mind to families navigating their child’s earliest oral health needs.

Firstgrin equips parents with essential baby oral health kits, as well as an app filled with educational resources and tracking tools to help families monitor their child’s dental development. Through this new partnership, Firstgrin users will also gain seamless access to Dental.com’s 24/7 virtual dental care services—all directly within the Firstgrin app.

Parents will be able to:

  • Consult with licensed dentists anytime, day or night, for clinical guidance and reassurance.
  • Capture and upload photos of their child’s mouth and teeth, allowing Dental.com’s AI-powered technology to track oral health over time and detect potential issues early.
  • Receive expert advice during dental emergencies, which rarely follow office hours and can cause heightened stress for new parents.

“Caring for a newborn is already overwhelming, and parents shouldn’t have to worry about whether they can reach a dentist when concerns arise,” said Richard Lee, Co-Founder and CEO at Dental.com. “By integrating our virtual dental services into Firstgrin’s trusted platform, we are empowering parents with accessible, reliable care whenever they need it most.”

Early emphasis on oral health is crucial for establishing a foundation of lifelong dental wellness. Together, Dental.com and Firstgrin are pioneering a future where dentistry is more accessible, proactive, and supportive—helping parents feel confident in making the best decisions for their children.

“Firstgrin was founded on the belief that oral health starts at day one,” said Dr. Ashley Lerman, Founder and CEO at Firstgrin. “By partnering with Dental.com, we’re ensuring that parents not only have the right tools at home but also expert, clinical support at their fingertips. This collaboration makes caring for a little one’s smile simpler, smarter, and more effective.”

About Dental.com

Dental.com, powered by Virtual Dental Care, provides 24/7 access to licensed dentists through live virtual consultations, AI-powered dental photo assessments, and tools for ongoing oral health monitoring. Trusted by some of the largest dental insurers like Cigna, Aetna, MetLife, and Humana, Dental.com empowers patients and families to take control of their dental health with convenient, accessible solutions.

About Firstgrin

Firstgrin helps parents prioritize their baby’s oral health from the start with customized baby oral care kits and an intuitive app featuring educational content and health tracking tools. By giving families the right products and guidance, Firstgrin is redefining how parents approach early oral care.

