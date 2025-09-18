AIME Announces Strategic Partnership with Newrez Wholesale to Empower Mortgage Brokers

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) announced a transformative partnership with Newrez, a national leader in wholesale lending, to provide AIME members with exclusive advantages designed to grow their businesses and protect their client relationships. As part of the collaboration, Newrez joins AIME as a Gold Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to the mortgage broker channel.

A True Partner for Brokers

Through Newrez Wholesale, mortgage brokers can tap into advantages such as:

Top-producing Account Executives who partner with brokers as strategic advisors, not just account managers.

A best-in-class Operations team that is directly accessible to broker partners from the moment of submission to well beyond funding.

Specialized support for agency and non-agency products, including Non-QM underwriting with a dedicated Income Scenario Desk.

Full-lifecycle client connections through Newrez’s in-house loan servicing.

RezClub Reimagined: Unrivaled Broker Protection

This fall, Newrez is enhancing RezClub—its long-standing broker loyalty program— to offer AIME brokers:

18-month automatic protection on every VA, FHA, and Conventional loan.

30-month protection on qualified RezClub loans.

Low-cost lifetime loan protection at just 25 bps per loan.

Continued visibility of the originating broker through billing statements and homeowner experience to drive broker-client connection.

Loan level priority service for RezClub members.

"Newrez is fully committed to our broker partners as we expand RezClub, and this relationship is at the heart of our growth strategy," said Tony Kottenbrock, SVP of Wholesale Lending at Newrez. " Protecting our partners’ pipelines and helping them succeed is a top priority."

A Commitment to the Broker Channel

“AIME was the clear choice for a partner due to their strong advocacy for the broker community, and we are excited to join their efforts as a Gold Sponsor,” said Tony Kottenbrock, SVP of Wholesale Lending at Newrez. “Our goal is to give brokers every advantage, from fast turn times and direct access to underwriters, to strong loan protections, competitive pricing, and a broad product mix. We are a true partner who’s got brokers’ backs, protects their customer relationships, and helps them grow in any market.”

“We worked closely with Newrez to build a partnership tailored to the broker community,” said Jonathon Haddad, AIME’s Chairman & CEO. Together we’ve built an incredible program designed to deliver to brokers and showcase Newrez’s commitment to the channel. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to continued growth.”

About AIME

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade association created for independent mortgage professionals. Its mission is to support the growth of independent mortgage professionals by providing business resources and education to empower them to build thriving businesses.

For more information, visit www.aimegroup.com.

About Newrez

Newrez is a leading mortgage lender and servicer dedicated to providing exceptional customer experience and helping homeowners throughout their homeownership journey. Newrez’s robust wholesale platform partners with thousands of independent mortgage brokers across the country to deliver innovative technology, responsive service, and a broad product suite to support their businesses. Newrez offers industry-leading servicing capabilities for owned MSRs and for third-party clients, as well as a robust origination model. Newrez was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

Learn more at www.newrezwholesale.com.