Polar3D and Bambu Lab Partner to Bring Professional 3D Printing to Schools and Districts

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polar3D, creator of the Polar Cloud platform used in thousands of schools worldwide, and Bambu Lab, a global leader in high-performance 3D printing, today announced a new integration that makes it possible for schools and districts to connect Bambu printers directly to the Polar Cloud. This collaboration gives educators the ability to manage fleets of printers, schedule jobs, and monitor activity from anywhere while maintaining the security and compliance standards schools require.

The integration addresses a critical challenge facing schools: scaling 3D printing programs without overwhelming teachers or IT staff. With Polar Cloud, schools and districts can manage dozens or even hundreds of printers across classrooms, libraries, and makerspaces from a single secure dashboard.

Solving Real Classroom Challenges

Polar Cloud addresses these challenges with a browser-based platform that works seamlessly on Chromebooks and other devices, providing secure web-based student access that's critical as schools move away from desktop applications. The platform includes different student access levels, allowing experienced students to use the slicer directly while beginners can submit job requests through guided workflows.

The integration currently supports Bambu Lab's X1C, A1 Mini, and P1P printers, with H2 Series and X1E integration planned for future releases. Through Polar Cloud, schools and districts can:

Scale seamlessly across multiple locations with centralized management of printer fleets

Give every school its own digital hub with role-based permissions where students submit print requests and teachers manage queues

Streamline student workflows with direct integration from design platforms like Tinkercad and Onshape

Automate communication through real-time email and text notifications for print status updates

Ensure accountability with advanced reporting on usage, material costs, and print history for budget planning

Gain district-wide visibility with detailed analytics to identify high-performing programs and schools needing support

Secure Integration Through Bambu Lab SDK

The partnership leverages Bambu Lab's Local Server SDK, which provides secure API access while maintaining data privacy and compliance standards essential for educational environments. This approach ensures sensitive student and school data remains protected while enabling the advanced fleet management capabilities schools need.

"By opening our SDK and partnering with Polar3D, we're making it possible for schools and districts to integrate Bambu printers into proven education ecosystems," said Nadia Yaakoubi, Head of PR & Communications at Bambu Lab. "Together, we're making it easier for educators and students to unlock creativity and innovation in their classrooms, backed by the data and visibility that district leaders need to scale confidently."

Polar3D Proven Platform

Polar3D has built its reputation by removing operational burdens from educators, allowing teachers to focus on teaching and students to focus on creating. The Polar Cloud platform includes tried-and-tested projects, cross-curricular lesson ideas, and tools that help students engage meaningfully in STEM education.

"Schools tell us constantly how difficult it is to manage 3D printing programs at scale," said Van Morris, CEO of Polar3D. "Our mission with Polar Cloud is to eliminate that burden. Working with the Bambu Lab team has been a true partnership. Their printers set the performance standard, and now, with this integration, districts everywhere can bring that power into their classrooms with confidence."

Immediate Availability

The integration is available immediately for all Bambu printer owners and Polar Cloud subscribers. Schools and districts can learn more about setup and implementation at the Polar Cloud website.

About Polar Cloud

Polar Cloud, a platform by Polar3D Inc., is the world’s leading third-party 3D printing fleet management system, trusted by schools, enterprises, libraries, and makers in over 170 countries. Purpose-built for education and collaborative use, Polar Cloud enables secure remote access to 3D printers, simplified slicing, cloud storage, user permissions, job queues, and detailed analytics—all from any device with a browser. With deep integrations across printer brands and a mission to make digital manufacturing accessible to all, Polar Cloud is empowering the next generation of designers, engineers, and innovators.

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries.