National U.S. Auto Lending Platform Signs Contract to Purchase FUTR Data

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The FUTR Corporation (TSX.V: FTRC / OTCQB: FTRCF), a consumer AI Agent App, is pleased to announce its first Brand contract for data. The contract is with a National U.S. Auto Lending Platform with access to over 60 lenders and 3,000 independent auto dealers.

Highlights of the Agreement:

This Auto Lending Platform will be using FUTR’s comprehensive data to make highly personalized refinancing offers to consenting FUTR customers

The Brand will leverage FUTR’s comprehensive data to identify equity in the asset, historical interest rate and payment experience, and current market interest rates to proactively make timely refinancing offers that can save consumers money

Offers will initially be to refinance automobiles and will expand to personal watercraft, motorcycles and other movable asset classes

Customers accepting offers will automatically leverage FUTR Payment rails to optimize and automate the new loan payments leading to an end-to-end solution that saves time and money

FUTR views the growth of the relationship in three Phases:

Phase 1: All FUTR’s existing 43,000+ FUTR Payments customers have active Auto loans currently being facilitated by FUTR Payment rails and will form the initial audience for these refinancing leads.

Phase 2: FUTR intends to broaden this program to include its 250,000+ historical customers.

Phase 3: The FUTR AI Agent App, once publicly launched after its Closed Beta, will afford any American with an auto lease / loan (88 million+) the opportunity to reduce their payments via this unique relationship.

FUTR is expected to receive between US $50-350 per successful refinancing.

“We are excited to begin executing on our thesis that our FUTR AI Agent App has the potential to completely change the digital advertising and lead generation landscape. Our FUTR Vault, a key component of the FUTR AI Agent App, has intelligent document processing (IDP) capabilities which extracts structured and unstructured data from the life documents managed in the App. The data is materially differentiated due to its higher quality and highly accurate nature,” said Alex McDougall, President of The FUTR Corporation.

In connection with the delivery of this data and these leads FUTR will also be leveraging its previously announced integration with the FUTR Data Protocol and FUTR Utility Token to further enrich lead quality.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR’s AI Agent App is designed to put money back in consumer’s wallets through a unique data monetization rewards system, personalized offers and intelligent agent-driven payment and AI-powered life management tools. The platform also enables Enterprises to earn rewards for contributing consented consumer data to AI Agents, while allowing Brands to leverage this data to enhance personalization and significantly reduce customer acquisition costs. www.thefutrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company’s business and the consolidation of the Company’s common shares. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information regarding The FUTR Corporation, please contact: Jason Ewart, EVP, at 416-580-0721. For Investor Relations please contact ir@thefutrcorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.