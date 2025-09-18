Snowflake Named 2025 Strategic Partner of the Year by Morgan Stanley

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that it has been named Morgan Stanley’s 2025 Strategic Partner of the Year during the Firm's 23rd Tech Week reception. The prestigious award recognizes Snowflake's transformative contributions in helping to power Morgan Stanley's data-driven initiatives and accelerating AI innovation across one of the world's leading financial services firms.

The recognition is the result of a successful seven-year partnership that has evolved from foundational data warehousing to more complex AI-driven workloads. Today, Snowflake serves as a key data and analytics platform for Morgan Stanley, empowering their global business units with robust data operations technology.

"Being named Strategic Partner of the Year by Morgan Stanley represents the gold standard for enterprise partnerships," said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake. "This recognition validates our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible when you combine secure, governed data with advanced AI capabilities. This partnership exemplifies how trusted, connected data platforms can make it easy for organizations to harness AI and reach their full potential - which is at the heart of Snowflake's mission."

Morgan Stanley’s Tech Week unites technology and business leaders from across the Firm with industry leaders, VCs and emerging startups to deepen relationships and discuss important innovations that can enable and accelerate Morgan Stanley's strategic objectives. Tech Week is a catalyst of the Firm’s pipeline of co-innovation efforts alongside both upstart and established innovators.

As a part of their process to address regulatory requirements while helping to break down data silos across their global operations, Morgan Stanley leverages Snowflake across three strategic pillars: security and governance, multi-cloud capabilities and data sharing.

"As we operate in a highly regulated industry, Snowflake has not only met our rigorous governance standards but also enables us to leverage cutting-edge capabilities to help drive innovation across our business,” said Jeanette Gamble, Global Head of Data, Analytics and Data AI Platforms at Morgan Stanley. “This strategic relationship exemplifies how technology can empower business units and boost efficiency."

Accelerating the AI Frontier

Morgan Stanley serves as a key development partner for Snowflake, offering practical insights that drive product innovation. This collaboration has led to the development of advanced enterprise control features including immutable database snapshots – an essential capability for financial services firms to address regulatory requirements.

Following this success, Morgan Stanley and Snowflake have completed multiple AI pilot initiatives. The ongoing partnership continues to unlock new possibilities for enhanced customer insights and operational efficiency, supporting data-driven strategies and sustaining competitive advantage in global financial markets.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).