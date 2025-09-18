Viamericas Launches New Partnership with GCB to Enhance Remittance Services

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamericas, a leading provider of remittance and international money transfer services, announced a new partnership with GCB. This collaboration enables U.S.-based customers to send funds for cash pickup at 184 locations or directly to bank accounts in Ghana, complementing Viamericas’ existing network of agent locations and digital channels.

Through this partnership, Viamericas continues its commitment to providing flexible, secure and convenient ways for families to stay connected across borders. Customers now have multiple options for sending money to Ghana, whether through physical agent locations or Viamericas’ digital platforms, ensuring fast and reliable access to funds for recipients.

“We are thrilled to partner with Viamericas to bring secure and convenient cross-border payment solutions to Ghana. This partnership will go a long way to provide unrivalled payment solutions to Ghanaian diaspora in the U.S. to send funds home efficiently, while also strengthening financial inclusion and supporting families across the country,” said Sina Kamagate, Executive Head, Retail Banking of GCB.

“This partnership represents an exciting expansion of our services to the Ghanaian community,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “By combining our trusted network of agents with cash pickup and direct bank deposit solutions, we provide families with the flexibility to send money safely and efficiently, helping them support their loved ones with confidence.”

Viamericas’ approach ensures that senders have multiple convenient ways to remit money while recipients in Ghana enjoy fast and secure access to funds. This new partnership strengthens Viamericas’ ongoing mission to connect diasporas with their families worldwide and enhance financial inclusion across markets.

About GCB Bank Plc

GCB Bank PLC is Ghana’s first and largest indigenous bank with the vision to be the leading Bank in all our markets and the mission to provide first class banking solutions for customers and value for all stakeholders. This year, the Bank celebrates Seventy-Two (72) years of providing unrivalled financial solutions towards socio-economic development of Ghana. Established in 1953 and listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange since 1996, GCB Bank acquired selected assets and liabilities of two indigenous banks in 2017 and expanded its branch network and ATMs to over 184 and 340 respectively in its quest to continue being the most dominant player in Ghana’s banking industry. In 2025, the Bank developed a four-year strategy to position itself as the most dominant market player and the best by every industry standard, anchoring its plan around five main strategic pillars namely Customer Centricity, Revenue Diversification, Digital Transformation, People & Culture and Risk & Conduct.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter that provides international money transfers, bill payments, check processing, and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 285,000 locations in 95 countries.

Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, the company has a West Coast office in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the "Best Business Payments System - Cross-Border & Remittances" category. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.