Deep Fission Announces Initial Planned Sites in Texas, Utah, and Kansas for Co-Development of Nuclear Projects

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Fission, Inc. (“Deep Fission” or the “Company”), a pioneering advanced nuclear energy company placing small modular pressurized water reactors in boreholes one mile underground, announced today the selection of its first three planned sites in Texas, Utah, and Kansas.

"These projects reflect the urgent demand for reliable, carbon-free baseload power, and we are excited to be part of the solution to fill that need.” Share

The Company has signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) with partners at each location to pursue joint development projects, underscoring Deep Fission’s commitment to deploying proven nuclear technology in innovative, safe, and cost-effective ways.

“We’re proud to collaborate with our partners in Texas, Utah, and Kansas,” said Liz Muller, Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Fission. “Together, we’re laying the groundwork for the next era of nuclear energy in the United States. These projects reflect the urgent demand for reliable, carbon-free baseload power, and we are excited to be part of the solution to fill that need.”

Deep Fission’s proprietary reactor design draws on proven practices from the nuclear, oil and gas, and geothermal sectors. By relying on off-the-shelf components and readily available low-enriched uranium (LEU), the Company aims to streamline supply chains. The reactor will be located one mile underground, where the surrounding geology provides billions of tons of natural shielding and passive containment. This innovative siting approach aims to enhance safety and security, minimize the surface footprint, and lower overall costs. The Company’s cost model forecasts a 70–80% overnight installed cost advantage compared to conventional nuclear technologies, achieving an estimated levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of 5–7 cents per kWh.

Today’s announcement follows Deep Fission’s recently completed go-public reverse merger transaction and concurrent private placement financing that raised $30M. The Company will apply to have its shares approved for quotation on the OTCQB (The Venture Market).

About Deep Fission

Deep Fission is revolutionizing the energy landscape with innovative technology that places a small modular pressurized water reactor in a borehole one mile underground. Founded and led by a team of seasoned scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, the Company is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable low-carbon power at scale. Deep Fission was recently selected for the Department of Energy’s new Reactor Pilot Program and is targeting criticality by July 2026. Deep Fission was founded in 2023 by father-daughter team Elizabeth and Richard Muller. Learn more at deepfission.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to, among others, our plans, objectives and expectations for our business, future growth, awards, backlog, operations and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements can include terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “will,” “could,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters or actual results. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company’s ability to achieve a 70–80% overnight installed cost advantage compared to conventional nuclear technologies and the Company’s intent to have its shares approved for quotation on the OTCQB. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s belief and assumptions, including current expectations and projections about future events and trends, and on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements in this or any other release are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forecasted assumed. Such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are subject to a number of factors, including, among others: that the Company’s initial pilot facility and commercial applications may progress more slowly than projected or encounter delays and engineering changes that increase the expense and capital requirements for execution; that the market for our Deep Fission Reactor technology is not yet established and may not achieve the growth potential we expect or may grow more slowly than expected; that the necessary approvals and licenses relating to various aspects of our business may not be granted on a timely basis, if at all; that the cost of electricity generated from our Deep Fission Reactors may not be cost competitive with future electricity generation sources in some markets; that we may not succeed in entering into any binding contract with any customer to deliver our Deep Fission Reactors; that we may not be successful in entering into partnerships with strategic partners and government entities that would be important to our business; that we have limited experience commercializing our products at a large scale; that our SDA applications may not be approved, and any rework necessary to address NRC concerns could significantly delay the commercialization of our products; potentially having to defend ourselves against intellectual property infringement claims; the possibility that the benefits to customers of our products could be supplanted by other technologies or solutions or competitors’ products; that our auditor has issued a “going concern” opinion; that our business plans require a significant amount of capital but that there can be no assurance that such capital will be available to us on a timely basis, if at all. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of all the factors that may cause any forward-looking statements to prove inaccurate or our actual results may differ materially from our expectations and forecasts. Moreover, we operate in a highly regulated environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this Release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this Release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Additional information concerning the factors above and other factors will be found in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the sections titled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The referenced SEC filings will be available either publicly when filed or upon request.