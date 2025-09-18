LOXAM Elevates Customer Experience With GTT

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, has announced that LOXAM, Europe’s leading equipment rental company, has renewed and extended its agreement with GTT to connect and secure 115 sites in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Luxemburg, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

“Our new network and security solution with GTT will significantly boost the available bandwidth at our branches, ensuring our staff has secured high-speed access to our core rental systems,” said Didier Dechoux, CIO, LOXAM. “Our network is crucial to our business because constant, real-time visibility into rental equipment availability and usage enables us to deliver a smooth and responsive customer experience. GTT has continued to act as a trusted advisor to LOXAM for more than eight years. The GTT team understands our strategy and provides us with the day-to-day insights we need to help our business operate smoothly. With this agreement, we’re entering the second generation of our enterprise network with GTT, a true testament to the strength and longevity of our partnership.”

GTT Envision forms the foundation of LOXAM's enhanced network strategy, supporting performance, visibility and security across all locations. GTT Secure Connect, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework enabled by GTT Envision, includes high-availability Managed SD-WAN and integrated Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), ensuring secure and resilient connectivity. Additionally, through its partnership with Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, GTT complements Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) with robust 4G and 5G wireless connectivity, enabling dual access for seamless business continuity and operational agility.

The components of GTT Envision enabling the LOXAM solution include GTT EnvisionCORE which optimizes global traffic across GTT’s backbone, maintaining consistent application performance. In addition, the GTT EnvisionDX digital gateway provides LOXAM with real-time visibility and control over network performance, security policies and service analytics. These platform capabilities are further supported by GTT Professional Services, which deliver custom reporting, governance and security reviews to ensure swift and proactive incident prevention and resolution.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with LOXAM and support its business with the technology platform necessary to make equipment rental simpler, faster and more secure for their customers,” said Tom Homer, President, Europe Division, GTT. “GTT Envision enables LOXAM to select best-of-breed technologies to deliver a resilient and scalable architecture that provides observability, efficiency and security for its distributed operations.”

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications — anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, visit gtt.net.

About LOXAM

LOXAM is the French and European leader in equipment and tool rental for public works, construction, industry, green spaces, events and services. Ranked 4th worldwide, the Group generated sales of 2.6 billion euros in 2024, and can count on the expertise and commitment of its 11,900 employees in over 1,120 branches in 30 countries. Firmly committed to the energy transition in industry and construction, LOXAM has been contributing to the development of a circular economy since its creation in 1967, and places CSR at the heart of its development model and growth. Its strategy of electrifying and greening its fleet is supported by the European Investment Bank, and its CSR policy has been rated a “Top-rated company” by the Sustainalytics rating agency. LOXAM was associated with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an Official Supporter. To find out more, visit loxam.com.

Press releases can be downloaded from gtt.net.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.