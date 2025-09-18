VoPay Expands Embedded Payments Offering with Real-Time PayPal and Venmo Payouts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VoPay, a leading provider of Embedded Payments and Treasury-as-a-Service solutions, today announced an extension of its payment orchestration platform with real-time payouts to PayPal and Venmo. Effective immediately, businesses in North America can send funds directly to PayPal and Venmo accounts, unlocking faster, more flexible, and highly inclusive payout options.

Improve payout success by offering additional account options through a unified API. Share

With this launch, VoPay customers can reach hundreds of millions of active digital payment account holders through a single API-first integration. PayPal, with over 400 million active accounts globally, including Venmo, is one of the most widely adopted digital payment services in North America. This integration into VoPay’s platform strengthens VoPay’s vision of offering every major payment rail and wallet through one embedded payments infrastructure.

Meeting The Demand For Instant, Inclusive Payouts

Digital wallet adoption in North America is surging, with industry reports showing steady growth in both total payments processed and in how frequently people use wallet-based services.

Businesses across various industries are facing increasing expectations for instant access to funds. Gig economy platforms are paying workers the same day via Venmo, property managers are refunding tenant deposits in real-time, and insurers are disbursing claims in seconds instead of days.

With PayPal and Venmo payouts, VoPay helps businesses:

Expand Market Reach: Serve customers who prefer trusted wallets for convenience, security, and speed.

Serve customers who prefer trusted wallets for convenience, security, and speed. Optimize Payout Success Rates: Improve payout success by offering additional account options through a unified API.

Improve payout success by offering additional account options through a unified API. Boost Satisfaction & Loyalty: Offer end-users instant, flexible choices for receiving funds, reducing friction, delays, and support overhead.

Offer end-users instant, flexible choices for receiving funds, reducing friction, delays, and support overhead. Maintain Operational Control: Leverage VoPay’s advanced settlement reporting, reconciliation, and compliance framework across all payout methods.

“At VoPay, we’re laser-focused on giving businesses access to every major financial rail and wallet through one embedded platform,” said Hamed Arbabi, CEO of VoPay. “Our collaboration with PayPal unlocks real-time PayPal and Venmo access for our clients, enabling them to expand choice, optimize operations, and deliver modern, inclusive customer experiences. This is a transformative step in making financial interactions faster, simpler, and universally accessible.”

Technical Integration and Business Flexibility

Businesses can now configure PayPal and Venmo payout methods quickly and efficiently, including:

PayPal Payouts (Canada & U.S.) : Withdraw funds from a VoPay account directly to a PayPal account. Recipient identifiers can be email, phone number, or PayPal ID.

: Withdraw funds from a VoPay account directly to a PayPal account. Recipient identifiers can be email, phone number, or PayPal ID. Venmo Payouts (U.S. only) : Withdraw funds from a VoPay account directly to a Venmo account. Recipient identifiers can be email, phone number, or Venmo user handle.

: Withdraw funds from a VoPay account directly to a Venmo account. Recipient identifiers can be email, phone number, or Venmo user handle. Real-Time Delivery : Instant transfer to accounts via VoPay’s embedded API or account portal.

: Instant transfer to accounts via VoPay’s embedded API or account portal. Unified Access : Both payout methods are accessible via VoPay’s online portal and API, supported by advanced reporting and reconciliation.

: Both payout methods are accessible via VoPay’s online portal and API, supported by advanced reporting and reconciliation. White-Label Flexibility: Businesses maintain brand consistency while offering modern digital payout options.

This launch represents another step in VoPay’s growth trajectory. By adding PayPal and Venmo to its portfolio, VoPay advances its differentiation as a comprehensive, API-first platform for payment orchestration and embedded treasury. Competing providers may offer wallet support, but VoPay uniquely integrates settlement, compliance, and white-label functionality—positioning itself as the leading embedded payments partner of choice for ISVs, fintechs, and enterprises across industries.

For more details about the PayPal and Venmo solutions available via VoPay, please visit https://vopay.com

About VoPay

VoPay is a leading provider of Embedded Payments and Treasury-as-a-Service solutions. Its API-first payment orchestration platform connects businesses to multiple payment rails, digital accounts, and compliance services—helping software companies and enterprises automate financial operations, enhance flexibility, and drive growth. Learn more at www.vopay.com.