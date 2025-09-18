Argentina and Puerto Rico Set for Historic Showdown at Soldier Field

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMG Sports & Entertainment, in collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Puerto Rican Football Federation (FPF), is proud to present an international friendly unlike any other: Argentina vs Puerto Rico, scheduled for Monday, October 13, 2025, at Soldier Field, Chicago, 7 PM CT (capacity 61,500).

This event is part of the AFA U.S. Friendly Tour ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, beginning with Argentina’s clash against Venezuela in Miami, days earlier. More than a match, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where the reigning World Champions and #1 FIFA-ranked team will face Puerto Rico in their first-ever official meeting.

The Dream Team Meets History

Under the leadership of Head Coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina will bring its golden generation led by Lionel Messi, alongside global stars such as Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Nicolás Otamendi, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, and other standout talents.

Argentina arrives as the reigning World Cup champion (Qatar 2022), back-to-back Copa América winner (2021, 2024), and top-ranked team since April 2023 — reaffirming its dominance on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Puerto Rico, this is a historic milestone: facing the world’s best team at one of the most iconic stadiums in the U.S. The Huracán Azul will showcase a new era of ambition and pride, with rising stars such as Jeremy de León and Ricardo Rivera — and with global superstar Daddy Yankee officially joining the Puerto Rican National Team project, bringing unprecedented visibility to football on the island.

Culture & Community

For the large Puerto Rican community in Chicago and across the U.S., this game goes far beyond football. It represents identity, pride, and unity, making Soldier Field the epicenter of passion and celebration.

Tickets

Ticket sales begin Friday, September 19, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CT, available through ticketmaster.com and venticket.com.

About VMG Sports & Entertainment

VMG is a leading international company in the production, promotion, and commercialization of high-impact sports and entertainment events, with a strong presence in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

With a portfolio spanning international football matches, concert tours, cultural festivals, and corporate events, VMG connects brands, teams, and federations with millions of fans worldwide.