Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment Expands its Support of Merchants on SHEIN, Shopify, and Walmart.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Amazon’s Accelerate seller conference, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the expansion of its third-party logistics (3PL) product, Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), to support merchants on SHEIN, Shopify, and Walmart. This growth builds on Amazon MCF’s proven success in enabling fulfillment for merchants on other sales channels including eBay, Etsy, Temu, and TikTok Shop. By leveraging one shared inventory pool with Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), Amazon MCF empowers businesses to simplify their fulfillment, increase sales through existing channels, and quickly launch in new online stores. This eliminates the time and cost investment associated with establishing separate fulfillment operations, giving merchants large and small a powerful advantage to grow their businesses. Amazon MCF’s expansion to SHEIN, Shopify, and Walmart is part of Amazon’s focus on helping merchants build and scale their business on Amazon.com, their own websites, other online retailers, and social media channels.

"Amazon’s world-class fulfillment network delights customers with fast, reliable delivery—fueling the success of independent sellers in the U.S. and around the world," said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Amazon Multichannel Commerce & Fulfillment. "By working with SHEIN, Shopify, and Walmart, we're making it easier for sellers— especially the small and medium-sized businesses that drive our economy—to use our network to grow faster and more efficiently across their sales channels.”

Simplifying Order Fulfillment Across Sales Channels

Merchants can seamlessly integrate Amazon MCF to help manage their inventory and streamline fulfillment for their SHEIN, Shopify, and Walmart orders in the following ways:

SHEIN U.S. Marketplace: By year-end, Amazon will make it easier for SHEIN merchants to choose Amazon MCF to fulfill their SHEIN Marketplace orders through the Amazon MCF for SHEIN app. The free app will be found in Amazon Seller Central, Amazon’s Supply Chain Portal, and the SHEIN Seller Hub. By using the Amazon MCF for SHEIN app, merchants will be able to delight their SHEIN Marketplace customers with fast, reliable delivery from Amazon MCF.

Shopify Fulfillment Network : Merchants can now select Amazon MCF as their fulfillment partner to deliver their Shopify orders quickly and reliably as part of Shopify Fulfillment Network. To sign up, businesses can select Amazon MCF to pick, pack, and ship their Shopify orders via the Shopify Fulfillment Network in Shopify admin. After linking their Amazon Seller Central account to their Shopify account, merchants can configure their Shopify orders to automatically be routed to Amazon MCF for fulfillment. Through Amazon MCF’s easy integration with the Shopify Fulfillment Network, businesses can benefit from automatic inventory synchronization, real-time order tracking and delivery estimates, and performance metrics all in Shopify admin. Merchants also enjoy the time saved by having Amazon pick, pack, and ship their orders, while delighting their Shopify customers with quick, reliable, and transparent delivery from Amazon MCF.

Merchants can now select Amazon MCF as their fulfillment partner to deliver their Shopify orders quickly and reliably as part of Shopify Fulfillment Network. To sign up, businesses can select Amazon MCF to pick, pack, and ship their Shopify orders via the Shopify Fulfillment Network in Shopify admin. After linking their Amazon Seller Central account to their Shopify account, merchants can configure their Shopify orders to automatically be routed to Amazon MCF for fulfillment. Through Amazon MCF’s easy integration with the Shopify Fulfillment Network, businesses can benefit from automatic inventory synchronization, real-time order tracking and delivery estimates, and performance metrics all in Shopify admin. Merchants also enjoy the time saved by having Amazon pick, pack, and ship their orders, while delighting their Shopify customers with quick, reliable, and transparent delivery from Amazon MCF. Walmart Marketplace: Merchants can now use Amazon MCF to fulfill Walmart Marketplace orders. To get started, merchants can either create order requests manually through Amazon Seller Central or select from dozens of integration partners like WebBee, Pipe17, Rithum, Goflow, Lingxing, and more. Merchants using an integration partner with Amazon MCF will automatically have their Walmart orders routed to Amazon MCF for fulfillment, benefiting from real-time inventory synchronization and accelerated processing times. All Walmart orders fulfilled by Amazon MCF include order tracking, delivery in unbranded packaging, and the option to choose from a variety of shipping carriers. With Amazon MCF, merchants can delight their Walmart Marketplace customers with quick, reliable, and transparent delivery.

Driving Growth and Delighting Customers with Amazon MCF

Since its launch, Amazon MCF has continually expanded its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of merchants selling across multiple channels. Recent milestones include:

Significant global growth with Amazon MCF fulfilling millions more orders quickly and reliably year-over-year.

Expanding to serve hundreds of thousands of merchants around the world so far this year, with 40% more large online retailers using Amazon MCF year-over-year, including adidas, Laura Mercier, Dexcom, Steve Madden, Bloom Nutrition, and more.

Delivering so far this year 30% more items the same day or next day year-over-year, powered by Amazon’s investments in delivery stations, sortation centers, and transportation hubs.

Increasing the selection of items available for fulfillment by Amazon MCF within Amazon’s logistics network by 750,000 compared to this time last year.

Transforming How Brands Grow Across their Sales Channels

To help merchants build and scale their businesses across their own websites, online retailers, and social media channels, Amazon offers a suite of externalized fulfillment and ecommerce products that leverage the power of Amazon’s fulfillment network and the Prime shopping experience. Amazon MCF, which operates in 11 countries, gives merchants the option to have Amazon pick, pack, and ship their orders for channels beyond Amazon.com, with deliveries made 7 days a week. This product helps merchants give their customers the same experience they know, love, and trust from Amazon, no matter where they’re shopping. By using Amazon MCF and FBA, merchants can scale up and scale down a single, shared pool of inventory based on customer demand across their sales channels. This has helped merchants reduce out-of-stock rates by an average of 19% and improve inventory turnover by an average of 12%. Merchants have also reported a nearly 19% increase in sales or revenue, on average, since adding Amazon MCF to their off-Amazon retail channels. Amazon's continued innovation in Amazon MCF has helped hundreds of thousands of brands grow and scale their businesses across their sales channels.

Merchants interested in signing up can visit the Amazon MCF website.