Cairns Health Broadens Reach of Luna, Bringing Scalable Digital Care to More Communities Nationwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cairns Health, a healthcare technology company pioneering AI-enabled conversational companion and remote monitoring solution, is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial launch of Luna, with the addition of Legacy Pointe at University of Central Florida (UCF).

Legacy Pointe at University of Central Florida, a forward-thinking senior living community known for its emphasis on lifelong learning and wellness, has partnered with Cairns Health to introduce Luna to its residents. The partnership underscores Legacy Pointe’s commitment to leveraging innovation to enrich residents’ daily lives, enhance safety, and support their independence.

As America’s senior population surges, expected to reach 71 million by 2030, caregiver shortages are placing unprecedented strain on the healthcare system. With more than 75% of home care providers reporting that they are unable to meet demand, scalable, tech-enabled solutions like Luna are increasingly critical to empowering aging in place.

“We’re excited to partner with Legacy Pointe at UCF in their mission to enhance residents’ health span and support aging in place,” said Andrew J. Ritter, CEO of Cairns Health. “Introducing Luna brings residents easy access to medication and appointment reminders, vital-sign monitoring, and care-circle connections that keep loved ones and care teams informed. By simply using their voice, residents can actively engage with their health, fostering a positive mindset and transforming complex care into a simple, natural conversation.”

Cairns Health Partnership with Legacy Pointe at UCF

The program at Legacy Pointe focuses on enhancing engagement, promoting early detection of potential health concerns, residents' brain health and enabling staff to provide even more responsive care. Residents have passionately welcomed Luna as a friendly, reliable presence that supports their health and well-being.

“We’re very excited to partner with Cairns to bring Luna’s AI lifestyle coaching to our residents,” said David Kremer, Executive Director of Legacy Pointe at UCF. “In turn, our residents are pleased to be innovators helping shape a better healthcare future for seniors by being some of the first in the nation to use Luna.”

With Luna now live at Legacy Pointe and a growing network of senior living communities, Cairns Health is accelerating its mission to transform how technology supports older adults by making care proactive, human-centered, and deeply connected.

About Cairns Health

Cairns Health (www.cairns.ai) is on a mission to make healthcare more accessible by simplifying complex care plans, connecting care teams, and supporting patients where they live. Luna, our patented intelligent ambient sensing + voice-based digital care companion, combines contactless vital sign monitoring with personalized two-way voice interactions to boost engagement, reinforce routines, foster caregiver-patient connections, and empower individuals with a clearer understanding of their health.

About Legacy Pointe

Legacy Pointe at UCF is a premier senior living community in Orlando, Florida, offering a dynamic environment that encourages lifelong learning, wellness, and personal fulfillment. Through its partnership with Cairns Health, Legacy Pointe continues to advance its mission of providing residents with innovative tools that support their independence, safety, and overall quality of life.