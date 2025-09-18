Igloo and NFL Celebrate Fifth Season of Licensing Agreement With a New Product Lineup "For the Coolest Fans"

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Igloo, The Cooler Brand, proudly announces the continuation of its successful licensing agreement with the National Football League (NFL) for a fifth consecutive season. Since 2021, the officially licensed collaboration has grown into Igloo’s most exciting NFL product offering to date, featuring an expanded lineup of team-branded wearable coolers and stainless-steel drinkware designed for fans who live and breathe all things football all the time. The complete collection is available now at igloocoolers.com/nfl.

“As we celebrate five years of collaboration with the NFL, we're proud to launch our most fun, standout product offering yet for the coolest football fans,” said Josh Militello, President of Dometic Mobile Cooling and Igloo Coolers. “Both Igloo and the NFL are known and trusted legacy brands, and this continued relationship allows us to design, specifically for fans, unique NFL coolers and drinkware that go far beyond slapping on a team logo. And our versatile NFL lineup is for everyday life — not just game days — because loyal football fans don’t take timeouts in repping their team.”

Leading the 2025-26 collection is the NFL Team WWE Cooler Fanny Pack, available for 24 teams and priced at $59.99 each. This insulated wearable cooler is modeled after Igloo's bestselling WWE Championship Belt-inspired fanny pack in collaboration with WWE and features custom NFL team colors and logos across all three panels, an adjustable strap that can be worn around the waist or as a sling bag and chills up to 4 cans.

Also kicking off today is the team-branded 1-liter Beer Mug, available for 15 teams at $39.99 each. This extra-large stainless-steel tumbler features a textured matte print exterior in team colors and graphics, advanced hot/cold temperature retention and a leakproof flip 'n' sip lid. The double-wall, vacuum-insulated design and ergonomic handle make it perfect for enjoying an extra frosty beer or staying hydrated throughout the day.

Additional products in the collection are the compact Legacy 20 Qt Cooler ($199.99) — which features classic ice chest styling with custom team branding — and stainless-steel drinkware with custom team-branded artwork, including a 16 Oz Can and the 32 Oz Leopard Travel Mug collection that launched in 2024 with new teams added for 2025.

What sets the Igloo x NFL relationship apart is the focus on creating original, high-quality products that resonate with dedicated football fans rather than offering an assortment with simple logo treatments. Each product reflects the iconic elements of NFL team colors and celebrated marks with sophisticated design details and functionality that make them suitable for year-round use.

The entire Igloo x NFL lineup is available at igloocoolers.com/nfl and select products also available at DICK’S Sporting Goods.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.