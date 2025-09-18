Amrize Launches Next-Generation Carrier to Further Strengthen Distribution Network for Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) today celebrated the launch of the MV Tamarack, a next-generation carrier with a capacity of over 10,000 cubic meters of cement. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the vessel will efficiently deliver Amrize building materials to customers, further enhancing the agility and reliability of its leading distribution and logistics network.

"The arrival of the Tamarack is a major milestone for Amrize as we support significant construction growth, including Ontario’s plans to invest more than $200 billion over the next 10 years to deliver new infrastructure, transit, roads, hospitals, schools, homes and high-rises,” said Jaime Hill, President, Amrize Building Materials. “This next-generation carrier allows us to cost-effectively deliver critical building materials at speed and scale to help our customers build their ambition.”

Leading the way in maritime innovation and supply chain efficiency, Amrize’s new vessel will play a critical role in supporting economic development and ensuring reliable cement supply supporting infrastructure, commercial and residential construction. In recent years, Amrize has been a trusted supplier of high-performance building solutions for major Toronto projects, through Innocon, including the Ontario Line - Pape Tunnel and Underground Station in partnership with Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx, and the Daniels on Parliament affordable housing project development with The Daniels Corporation.

The partnership with Eureka Shipping strengthens this capacity, as the new 12,500 DWT mechanical and pneumatic MV Tamarack replaces two older ships with a single, streamlined, high-performance vessel. Equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, advanced maneuverability systems, shore-power compatibility, noise insulation and energy-saving cargo handling, the Tamarack is designed to maximize operational efficiency while minimizing emissions.

Beginning its planned 15-year service, Tamarack – owned by Eureka Shipping, a joint venture between the CSL Group and SMT Shipping – is the first new cement carrier on the Great Lakes in two decades.

"Bringing MV Tamarack to the Great Lakes has been a true team effort," said Kai Grotterud, Managing Director of Eureka Shipping. "This highly efficient vessel is the result of close collaboration with Amrize, smart design, and a shared vision for advanced shipping. We’re proud to set a new standard for operational performance in the region.”

About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.

