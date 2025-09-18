Echelon Payments and CREATE. Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Into Non-Profit Market

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echelon Payments, a well-established provider of customized payment solutions with over 20 years in the industry, announced a one-of-a-kind strategic partnership with CREATE. Payments, a rapidly growing organization dedicated to supporting non-profit organizations and their partners.

“CREATE. represents the kind of forward-thinking, cause-based leadership that aligns perfectly with Echelon,” said Kevin Canada, Chief Sales Officer at Echelon. “By combining our resources and experience, we're expanding into the non-profit marketplace at scale and also into new territories with traditional merchants, creating a model of collaboration that prioritizes long-term success over short-term transactions.”

Shared Vision for Growth

The partnership enables Echelon to expand its presence in new markets including the non-profit sector, where CREATE. has established meaningful expertise and relationships. In turn, CREATE. will leverage Echelon’s full-service operational infrastructure, allowing the company to concentrate on advancing its mission without the significant investment of building a complete back-office operation. This partnership marks a significant investment by Echelon in its strategic partnership channel, reinforcing its commitment to growth and innovation.

“After years of trial and error, we recognized the need for a true one-stop partner we could trust with our merchants, our partners, and our brand—and we found that in Echelon,” said Peter Youngren, Managing Partner of CREATE. “Their full-service operations allow us to focus on what matters most: serving the non-profit community and other merchants that need our help. Together, we’re forging a partnership built on expertise, enabling us to make a meaningful difference for the organizations and communities we serve.”

Technology and Infrastructure

CREATE. leverages self-developed technology to give agents the resources they need to market and scale their businesses. By bringing seasoned industry veterans into key leadership roles, CREATE. has strengthened both its sales growth and market presence. Echelon provides a robust operational backbone—including underwriting, onboarding, risk management, compliance, and world-class customer service—ensuring that merchants and sales partners receive consistent, high-quality support. Together, Echelon and CREATE. provide a full-service ecosystem, allowing both organizations to focus on growth, excellence, and expanding their impact nationwide.

About CREATE. Payments

CREATE. Payments is a fast-growing payments company dedicated to helping agents, merchants, and partners thrive in an evolving financial landscape. CREATE. was built on a foundation of transparency and support, which has allowed its agents to enjoy industry-low attrition rates. See how CREATE. Payments supports agents as they scale faster than anywhere else at gocreatepayments.com.

About Echelon Payments

Echelon delivers custom payment solutions with a personalized approach, backed by advanced security and world-class support. Founded in 2006 as EPSG, we rebranded to Echelon in 2024 to reflect our evolution and commitment to excellence. We empower sales partners to build their own businesses with industry-leading contracts, fostering financial freedom. Discover the upper Echelon of payments at echelonpayments.com.