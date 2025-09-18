-

Redwire Announces Contract to Deliver Stalker Uncrewed Aerial Systems to Another European NATO Ally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, has been awarded a contract from an undisclosed European NATO country to deliver its Edge Autonomy Stalker Group 2 fixed wing uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to perform long-range reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. The contract includes Stalker aircraft systems, spares package, and training.

By addressing unique multi-mission needs in long range reconnaissance, artificial intelligence, and long endurance data collection, the Edge Autonomy Stalker UAS allows operators to collect imagery and data for real-time mission-critical decision making in the field. Having flown hundreds of thousands of hours across six continents, the Stalker is field proven for long endurance missions, even under harsh conditions. This order marks a growing number of allied forces adopting Edge Autonomy’s Stalker UAS, which is already widely used across the U.S. Department of Defense, demonstrating the importance of asset interoperability in joint operations between the U.S forces and its allies.

“As the modern battlefield continues to demand greater capabilities in more agile form, our Stalker UAS can quickly adapt to multiple mission covert operations,” said Steve Adlich, President of Edge Autonomy. “Traditionally, more complex missions have called for larger Group 3 aircraft, but Stalker enables greater capability in a more agile form factor while still allowing for custom configurations.”

Edge Autonomy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Redwire, specializes in delivering innovative autonomous systems, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions that are being used by the DoD, U.S. Federal Civilian Agencies, and allied governments. With products deployed in nearly 80 countries, and with nearly three decades of technology heritage and manufacturing expertise, Edge Autonomy’s experienced team delivers proven solutions based on real-world mission needs.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defense tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,300 employees located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

