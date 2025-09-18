PlexTrac Joins ServiceNow Build Partner Program to Automate End-to-End Vulnerability Remediation

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlexTrac™ today announced new integrations with ServiceNow IT Service Management and Integrated Risk Management to provide customers seamless connectivity between PlexTrac and ServiceNow workflows, enabling streamlined remediation and monitoring across the full vulnerability lifecycle. The collaboration enables PlexTrac to strengthen its role as the central hub for exposure management by enabling customers leveraging ServiceNow to deliver at greater scale and impact.

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, these integrations allow findings from PlexTrac to flow seamlessly into ServiceNow as tickets, strengthening cyber risk tracking and remediation workflows. The integrations are available for download in the ServiceNow Store.

The PlexTrac integrations extend interoperability with ServiceNow ITSM and Integrated Risk Management by unifying all findings across your PlexTrac instance into existing or established ServiceNow workflows, helping organizations streamline the vulnerability lifecycle management to reduce risk and advance continuous threat exposure management (CTEM). PlexTrac aims to release additional module integrations soon that will expand on this partnership with ServiceNow.

“PlexTrac’s partnership with ServiceNow enables greater visibility and accountability by meeting organizations where they are with their existing ServiceNow investments,” said Dan DeCloss, Founder at PlexTrac. “By bridging the gap between teams and ensuring seamless communication and visibility, customers are able to unify the vulnerability lifecycle across all their exposures, and establish a strong foundation for the CTEM framework.”

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, PlexTrac develops and distributes applications with the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

About PlexTrac

PlexTrac is the leading AI-powered platform for pentest reporting and threat exposure management, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and top security providers including Expedia, Royal Caribbean, Mandiant, Deloitte, and KPMG. Built to help cybersecurity teams continuously manage and reduce threat exposure, PlexTrac centralizes security data, streamlines reporting, prioritizes risk, and automates remediation workflows—empowering teams to drive measurable risk reduction.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.