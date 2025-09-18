Infinimmune Announces Research Collaboration with Immunome

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinimmune, a biotechnology company pioneering human-first antibody discovery and design, today announced a research collaboration agreement with Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) for the discovery and optimization of novel antibodies. Under the agreement, Immunome will receive target exclusivity. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Infinimmune rapidly optimizes and engineers early leads into high-fidelity, development-ready therapeutic candidates using its GLIMPSE™ and Anthrobody® platforms.

“Infinimmune expects this collaboration to demonstrate how our GLIMPSE™ platform can optimize and enhance existing antibodies with unprecedented speed,” said Wyatt McDonnell, CEO & Co-Founder, Infinimmune. “As GLIMPSE was trained on our proprietary human antibody data, we’re able to systematically improve key properties like affinity, stability, and developability while maintaining the human-like characteristics that are critical for therapeutic success.”

Infinimmune will be responsible for antibody discovery and optimization, and Immunome will be responsible for development and commercialization of any resulting candidates.

About Infinimmune

Infinimmune is a biotechnology company pioneering a novel approach to antibody drug discovery and development. Founded by a world-class, multidisciplinary team of scientists and technologists, Infinimmune is reinventing antibody discovery with an end-to-end platform to deliver antibody drugs derived directly from the human immune system. These truly human antibodies are designed to drug new and existing targets with improved safety and efficacy. Infinimmune is building its own pipeline of drug candidates and partnering with pharmaceutical companies to advance their antibody programs, fill their pipelines, and reach new patients and new indications. To learn more, visit infinimmune.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @infinimmune.