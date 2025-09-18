WHOOP to Bring Clinical Lab Testing from Quest Diagnostics to the WHOOP App

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced that Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, will be the U.S. lab provider for WHOOP Advanced Labs, a new WHOOP feature that provides laboratory insights supporting health and performance. The offering will provide the option to purchase Quest’s clinical laboratory testing, schedule an appointment for testing, and receive test results within the WHOOP app. WHOOP Advanced Labs is scheduled to launch this fall.

WHOOP members will be able to purchase and schedule their Quest lab test for their WHOOP Advanced Labs subscription to analyze biomarkers — including those related to metabolism, hormones, inflammation, cardiovascular health, nutrient status, and more, directly through the WHOOP app. WHOOP currently provides biometric data to help members assess recovery, sleep, and training, and adding lab testing is designed to provide additional insights, including into preventable health concerns, that may be addressed through lifestyle changes. WHOOP members will access the types of clinical testing that physicians order, from Quest Diagnostics, to deliver patient care.

“At WHOOP, we’re committed to empowering our members with a highly comprehensive view into their health and performance,” said John Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer at WHOOP. “By bringing Quest’s lab testing into the WHOOP experience, we’re taking a pivotal step forward in helping people access and act on the power of blood testing to reveal insights into health, so they can live and perform closer to their potential for longer.”

“Health-minded consumers want insights from lab testing beyond the annual checkup,” said Richard Adams, SVP, Quest Consumer. “Our collaboration with WHOOP is an example of how Quest is broadening access to deep health and wellness insights.”

To support consumer access, Quest has created a unique platform to be the lab engine inside consumer health experiences, whether that be through a wearable device, mobile app, or website.

Quest operates approximately 2,000 patient service centers across the U.S. and also provides mobile phlebotomy access. A third-party provider will review the WHOOP member’s request, order the test, provide the test results through the WHOOP app, and, on request, provide a phone consultation. Members can join the waitlist today at whoop.com/waitlist.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG offer groundbreaking health innovations, including cardiovascular health features; Healthspan which quantifies Pace of Aging and provides members with their WHOOP Age; and first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights. WHOOP is the perfect health companion for anyone looking to optimize their health and performance. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. WHOOP is available to ship in 56 markets worldwide and the WHOOP app is available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish (Latin America). WHOOP can be purchased on Amazon across the U.S., U.K., and Australia, as well as Best Buy (U.S.) Dick’s Sporting Goods (U.S.), Flipkart (India) and Virgin Megastore (GCC), and more.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.