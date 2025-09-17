Award-Winning Landmark Group Joins The Real Brokerage, Bringing 250 Agents and a Legacy of Service

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a leading real estate technology platform redefining the industry through innovation and culture, today announced that Landmark Group, one of the most respected and community-focused brokerages in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has joined the company. Led by Bernadette Cole, Landmark Group brings more than 250 agents who serve the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia region.

Founded 17 years ago by Bernadette Cole, the Landmark Group has built a reputation for excellence not only in production, but also in service to both agents, the clients they serve and the community. The leadership team includes Randy Barrows, Isabel Barrows, Cole’s husband Alex Cole and daughter Gina Cole. With nearly 30 years of combined military service among their leadership group, Landmark will become part of Real’s Military Division.

Landmark Group has appeared on RealTrends’ Verified list of top brokerages for six consecutive years, and was most recently recognized as the #1 producing brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic at their former brand.

“Bernadette and her team are a perfect fit for Real,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and CEO of Real. “Their legacy of giving back, commitment to agent development and strong leadership are exactly the kind of values we champion at Real. Landmark’s community-first culture and track record of excellence are a strong addition to our growing presence in the DMV region.”

Bernadette Cole launched Landmark with a vision to build a collaborative, legacy-driven business that empowers agents professionally and personally with a strong focus on giving back to the community. That vision led her to Real.

“I was looking for a brokerage that offers agents a revenue share model and of all the brokerages with a revenue share model, Real stood out,” she said. “Real puts the agent first. My team now benefits from revenue share, better commission splits and a higher earnings ceiling. Even more importantly, Real shares our culture of making lives better, creating a legacy and giving back.”

Bernadette Cole added that joining Real allows her to focus on what she loves most, coaching, mentoring and training agents, while Real supports the operational and back-office functions.

Landmark Group is deeply involved in the community, partnering with organizations like Judy House and Lifestyles of Maryland to ensure that families in need receive holiday support. Under Bernadette Cole’s leadership, the brokerage has also stepped in during extreme weather to help the homeless find shelter, at times renting hotel rooms to provide safety and warmth.

She is a board member of El Pozo de Vida, an anti-trafficking nonprofit operating in both the U.S. and Mexico. She encourages her agents to align their business with their passions. That influence has sparked a variety of agent-led charitable initiatives, including a coat and book drive in collaboration with local businesses and a Christmas morning celebration that provides holiday joy to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Her impact as a leader has been widely recognized, receiving awards including Broker of the Year, Superior Brokerage and Southern Maryland Women to Watch. She also was named to Envest’s 40 Under 40, and under her leadership, Landmark agents have earned the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors’ “Rookie of the Year” award nine times, more than any other brokerage.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simpler. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 29,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

