eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Assist the Largest FQHC on the East Coast in Streamlining Clinical Documentation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Sun River Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with 50 sites across New York, is successfully utilizing Sunoh.ai. Providers are leveraging the AI medical scribe to complete nearly 7,000 patient visits every month. The medical transcribing software meticulously captures patient-provider conversations, resulting in a comprehensive History of Present Illness (HPI). Sunoh.ai, fully integrated within the eClinicalWorks EHR, populates these details into the appropriate sections of patient progress notes. The providers can complete documentation on the same day, even with a high patient load, achieving significant time savings.

“I have complete faith Sunoh.ai will record and transcribe the conversation in a meaningful way, allowing me to focus entirely on patient care without the need to sit and type,” said Amanda Falick Ascher, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Sun River Health. “As a provider who sometimes sees patients on off days and conducts home visits, I often don't have a scribe assistant with me. On these visits, I use Sunoh.ai, and much like a scribe assistant, it gives me the freedom not to worry about the computer, which is remarkable.”

She adds, “We've also received amazing feedback from other clinicians. Dr. Than, one of our highest Sunoh.ai users, sees many patients daily. She mentioned with Sunoh.ai, she could see up to 26 patients daily and complete all her documentation within 30 minutes of her final appointment of the day. Our Quality Medical Director for Women's Health humorously quoted, 'I'm going to need to find a new hobby.' These stories from our providers are compelling, and we encourage those who haven't tried Sunoh.ai to give it a shot. The fact that it keeps getting updated and upgraded has also been beneficial."

With 500+ providers and 50 sites across New York state, Sun River Health is the largest network of FQHCs on the East Coast and one of the largest in the country. They serve a diverse population, including migrant and seasonal farm workers, individuals experiencing homelessness, and patients living with HIV. Sun River Health provides various healthcare services, including primary care for adults and children, women's healthcare, behavioral health, dental, podiatry, optometry, and specialty care. They offer services beyond medical care, which includes an adult day health center, home health services, and housing services.

Prior to using Sunoh.ai, a few providers at Sun River Health utilized scribe assistants, while others relied on an alternative scribe solution. However, these options proved unsustainable due to their high costs. By adopting Sunoh.ai, the providers at Sun River Health achieved significant time savings in documentation. Its ease of use and capability to capture HPI details and other intricate information enhance clinical decision-making and overall health outcomes.

"We’re excited to see that Sunoh.ai is assisting eClinicalWorks customers like Sun River Health to streamline documentation processes, improve efficiency, and enhance patient satisfaction," said Girish Navani, chief executive officer and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "We aim to assist providers nationwide by offering them integrated AI solutions. The cutting-edge AI technology is transforming patient care, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution."

Trusted by 80,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai seamlessly integrates within the eClinicalWorks EHR through any device with the eClinicalTouch® 4 app, making it a preferred choice for healthcare practices.

About Sun River Health

Founded in 1975 by four African American women in Peekskill, NY, Sun River Health provides high-quality, affordable healthcare to all. Today, as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system with 50 locations across New York State, they serve more than 250,000 patients. They cater to a diverse population, including migrant and seasonal farm workers, individuals experiencing homelessness, and patients living with HIV. Their comprehensive services include primary care, women's healthcare, behavioral health, dental care, podiatry, optometry, and specialty care, along with home health and housing services. To learn more, visit www.sunriver.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit sunoh.ai.