Carhartt to Unify Supply Chain Planning with RELEX Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading workwear brand, Carhartt, has selected RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to centralize inventory, and supply planning. With the AI-driven RELEX platform, Carhartt will streamline global production planning, reduce excess inventory, and boost service levels to better meet customer expectations.

Carhartt is a leading workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing durable products for workers on and off the job. Founded in 1889, Carhartt remains a family-owned and operated company, headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, employing over 3,000 associates worldwide. The company operates across multiple markets and channels, requiring sophisticated planning capabilities to manage complex global supply chains.

As a global workwear brand, Carhartt faces the challenge of accurately forecasting demand across diverse markets, while navigating seasonal fluctuations and a complex product mix.

By moving away from legacy systems and spreadsheets, Carhartt will gain visibility and control across its global supply network.

With RELEX, Carhartt will benefit from automating and optimizing the product plans of production sites by calculating accurate production proposals to meet demand and target stocks. The unified platform will also improve collaboration between demand planning, production, and supply chain teams, helping Carhartt respond faster to market shifts and better serve customer needs.

“The RELEX AI-driven platform will give us the visibility and agility we need to optimize our global production operations while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect," said Fred Esseily, VP Global Production at Carhartt. “This unified approach will help us deliver the right products to our customers more efficiently than ever before.”

"We're honored to support Carhartt, an iconic brand that has stood the test of time," said John Williamson, VP, North America Manufacturing, RELEX Solutions. “RELEX will help streamline their end-to-end operations, supporting continued quality and efficiency.”

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified supply chain planning platform for retailers and manufacturers, enabled by proven AI technology. We help companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Brands like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, and Systemair trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/.