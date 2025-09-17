Greenidge Generation Closes Sale of its Mississippi Bitcoin Mining Facility

PITTSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GREE) (“Greenidge” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today announced the closing on September 16, 2025 of the previously announced sale of its bitcoin mining facility in Columbus, Mississippi to US Digital Mining Mississippi LLC for $3.9 million, subject to customary adjustments and expenses.

