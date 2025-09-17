Mendocino Farms Joins ezCater to Meet Overwhelming Workplace Demand for its Popular Lunch Options

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today announced that Mendocino Farms, one of the most searched-for brands on ezCater, has joined the platform. Now, fan-favorite salads, sandwiches, and sides from all 83 of its locations will be available to ezCater customers, responding to the demand from West Coast organizations for popular, local restaurants.

"Our guests want more ways to enjoy Mendocino Farms. ezCater helps us meet them where they are and bring our gourmet sandwiches and salads to the workplace," said Kevin Miles, Chief Executive Officer, Mendocino Farms. “The business catering channel enables us to efficiently grow our business by preparing large orders during off-peak hours, all while upholding the exceptional in-store hospitality our guests expect."

Workplaces require menus that serve a variety of dietary needs. In fact, over 50% of ezCater orders year-to-date include an item that accommodates a dietary need like gluten-free, halal, kosher, vegan, and vegetarian. Mendocino Farms meets this workplace demand with a robust menu that features popular options like the signature "Foodie Package" and individualized “Box Lunches,” which can include vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices.

"The Mendocino Farms menu is tailored to serve groups of any size while effortlessly accommodating a wide range of dietary needs. We are thrilled to welcome such a reliable and beloved brand to ezCater," said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer, ezCater. "Our relationship unlocks a powerful new channel for Mendocino Farms to grow its business by reaching valuable workplace customers and capturing large orders they couldn't find elsewhere."

ezCater also serves as a strong marketing channel for the Mendocino Farms brand. According to ezCater data, 70% of employees who first try a restaurant at work will order from it again on their own. Plus, the average order placed on ezCater serves 25 people, with one person ordering the food, but dozens enjoying it.

To place a catering order at Mendocino Farms, visit ezcater.com or the ezCater app.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of farm-fresh, chef-crafted sandwiches and salads that celebrate each season’s best flavors. Founded in Southern California in 2005, Mendocino Farms has grown to 70+ locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Washington and continues to rapidly expand across the US with each new location inviting guests to “Eat Happy.” Whether guests are grabbing a quick lunch for the office or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends, Mendocino Farms creates gathering places with exceptional hospitality and innovative creations to transform mealtime. For more information, visit MendocinoFarms.com or follow Mendocino Farms on Instagram and Facebook.