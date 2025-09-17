Alight Expands Partner Network With the Addition of Sword Health

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology-enabled services provider, today announced the addition of Sword Health, a musculoskeletal and mental health AI care platform, to its Alight Partner Network.

"The Alight Partner Network delivers a range of fully integrated solutions that differentiates the benefits experience for participants and HR programs," said Missy Van Brocklin, Vice President of Partners at Alight. "The addition of Sword to the Alight Worklife platform gives employees the tools to address their personalized MSK and mental health needs while simultaneously helping employers drive both savings and improved outcomes for their employee populations."

Helping employees overcome physical pain and avoid surgery

Sword Health is an AI care platform that delivers always-on, clinical-grade care across a number of health conditions. The MSK platform offers three specialized care delivery solutions:

Thrive – Chronic pain care, providing targeted interventions for employees dealing with persistent MSK conditions.

– Chronic pain care, providing targeted interventions for employees dealing with persistent MSK conditions. Move – Pain prevention and injury avoidance, designed to help at-risk employees create movement habits.

– Pain prevention and injury avoidance, designed to help at-risk employees create movement habits. Bloom – Pelvic health care for women in every life stage, addressing a critical but often overlooked silent problem.

Helping employees address behavioral health and build mental resilience

Sword Health’s AI care solutions address behavioral health as well:

Mind – Mental health care through AI-therapy led by licensed Psychologists and enhanced by biometric data.

Sword’s commitment to clinical excellence ensures members work exclusively with physical therapy doctors throughout their care journey. The platform integrates advanced technology, including FDA-listed devices with 10-inch displays, dual cameras, and real-time biofeedback powered by computer vision. Each member follows a personalized program, with clinical protocols adjusted after every session based on progress and needs.

Sword has delivered over $1 billion in savings through lower healthcare costs, with clients achieving an average ROI of 2.7x-3.7x within 12 months. Sword’s outcome-based pricing model ties 50% of fees to clinical outcomes, with an annual fee capped at $799 per member per year across all participants.

"We're excited to partner with Alight to bring our clinically validated MSK solutions to their extensive client base," said Charles Cuzzell, SVP of Health Plans & Partnerships at Sword. "Our outcome-based pricing model and category-leading ROI align with Alight's commitment to delivering better outcomes and financial results for employers and their people. Together, we can help employers address one of their most significant cost drivers while improving employee quality of life through personalized, clinician-led MSK care."

The Alight Partner Network enhances employers’ ability to extend health, wealth, and wellbeing offerings through the Alight Worklife® platform. For more information on the Alight Partner Network, visit alight.com.

About Sword Health

Sword Health is shifting healthcare from human-first to AI-first through its AI care platform, making world-class healthcare available anytime, anywhere, while significantly reducing costs for payers, self-insured employers, national health systems, and other healthcare organizations. Sword began by reinventing physical pain care with AI at its core, and has since expanded into pelvic health, movement health, and recently mental health. Since 2020, more than 500,000 members across three continents have completed 7 million AI sessions, helping Sword's 1,000+ enterprise clients avoid over $1 billion in unnecessary healthcare costs. Backed by 40 clinical studies and over 40 patents, Sword Health has raised more than $400 million from leading investors, including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Transformation Capital and Founders Fund. Learn more at www.swordhealth.com.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations and 35 million people and dependents. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn more about the Alight Benefits Advantage™ at alight.com.