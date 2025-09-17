Cohesity Extends Cyber Resilience Leadership with New Security Innovations and Partnerships

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity today announced multiple cyber resilience breakthroughs at the company’s Catalyst 1 Data Security Summit, extending its pioneering Five-Step Cyber Resilience Framework to companies and governments. These innovations include unmatched protection for compute, container, storage and database workloads across the three leading hyperscale clouds, and a groundbreaking new identity resilience solution.

Cohesity additionally introduced on-premises isolated data vaults for organizations with data sovereignty requirements and expanded its integration with leading AI-native data security platform Cyera. Additionally, to help customers unlock greater value from their protected data, Cohesity unveiled new AI-powered capabilities for Cohesity Gaia, the enterprise knowledge discovery assistant.

Despite greater awareness of threats like ransomware, cyberattacks continue to cause significant operational, financial, and reputational damage. Even if an organization has solid disaster recovery processes in place, those same processes cannot be relied on to recover from cyberattacks. To address this challenge, Cohesity has established its unique five-step framework that organizations should take to strengthen cyber resilience: protect all data, ensure data is always recoverable, detect and investigate threats, practice application resilience, and optimize data risk posture.

“Cyberattacks have become an unavoidable reality, and organizations can’t afford to be unprepared,” said Vasu Murthy, senior vice president and chief product officer, Cohesity. “But prevention alone isn’t enough. That’s why Cohesity is focused on helping organizations approach resilience more comprehensively, so they can withstand attacks, recover faster, and safeguard business continuity and reputation. Our newest capabilities build on this foundation, giving customers confidence in knowing their data is protected, recovery processes are proven, and their risk posture is continuously being optimized.”

Protecting All Data

Organizations continue to grow their cloud footprint as they accelerate their digital transformations. Cohesity helps customers protect a wide range of cloud workloads with one of the industry’s most extensive connector libraries. To keep pace with customer needs, the company plans to add 40 additional connectors by the end of 2025, including the most popular compute, container, storage, and database services across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Today, Cohesity also announced Cohesity Identity Resilience, powered by Semperis, to strengthen resilience for Microsoft Active Directory, which is among the most heavily targeted systems in cyberattacks and a top recovery priority. By combining Cohesity Data Cloud’s immutable foundation with Semperis’ automated forest recovery and advanced identity protection tools, customers will gain stronger defenses and rapid recovery for this critical service.

Cohesity customers will also soon benefit from another breakthrough innovation, NetBackup DirectIO. NetBackup DirectIO allows the Cohesity Data Cloud platform to be used as a high-performance immutable storage layer for all NetBackup data sources to deliver even faster recovery and up to 53% in direct cost and storage efficiency savings.

Ensuring Data is Always Recoverable

The first to introduce cloud-based cyber vaulting with Cohesity FortKnox, the company is now launching a version for on-prem environments. The new FortKnox Self-managed option provides a complete solution enabling customers with data sovereignty requirements to implement an isolated, highly secure virtual air-gapped vault within their own data centers. FortKnox Self-managed uses advanced obfuscation technologies to ensure the vault location cannot be discovered, even when primary cluster admin credentials are compromised.

Detecting and Investigating Threats

Cohesity NetBackup pioneered ultra-fast, hash-based threat scanning for backup data almost two years ago. Cohesity is now boosting the detection capabilities of Cohesity DataProtect with the same technology to deliver customers near-instant search results for indicators of compromise across their data. To help customers detect the latest threats seen in the wild, Cohesity will also incorporate Google Threat Intelligence into Cohesity Data Cloud’s threat scanning capability at no extra cost as part of its Cohesity Enterprise edition.

Practicing Application Resilience

Because confident recovery requires practice, Cohesity equips organizations with tools for automating and fine-tuning response and recovery. This includes solutions like Cohesity RecoveryAgent, which is now generally available. A cyber recovery orchestration tool, RecoveryAgent automates testing, rehearsals, and recovery execution. With embedded malware scanning and agentic AI capabilities, RecoveryAgent makes it easy to organize recovery workflows and forecast recovery timelines with precision.

Cohesity is expanding its CERT (Cyber Event Response Team) offerings with new cyber resilience consulting services. These new expert-led proactive engagements, such as ransomware resilience assessments and tabletop exercises, assist customers in developing strategies and capabilities that can help increase cyber resilience, minimize downtime, and speed digital transformation.

Optimizing Data Risk Posture

As organizations strive to strengthen cyber resilience, many are turning to proactive measures like data security posture management to discover and reduce risks. Cohesity’s integration with Cyera will now seamlessly embed additional data classification and governance capabilities directly into the Cohesity Data Cloud platform. This empowers customers to identify sensitive and regulated data within backups, eliminate redundant or obsolete data, and enforce compliance requirements in near real-time to avoid risks like sensitive data restoration to unauthorized locations.

“Data sprawl is being driven by increasing cloud and AI adoption. This increases security and compliance risks that call for enterprise-wide visibility of all sensitive data that is critical to delivering cyber resilience,” said Amit Raikar, vice president, Strategic Alliances, Cyera. “Our integration with Cohesity simplifies how organizations manage and protect their data. Together, we’re ensuring sensitive and regulated information remains compliant, secure, and recoverable to help enterprises eliminate the cyber resilience gap optimally.”

“Many organizations struggle with building true cyber resilience," said Dante Orsini, chief revenue officer, 11:11 Systems. “Cohesity and 11:11 have built a robust, long-standing partnership focused on delivering unified, AI-enhanced data management and cyber resilience solutions for enterprise clients. Our joint customers are looking for a holistic set of technology solutions and services to close gaps, from protection to optimization and all points in between.”

Beyond Cyber Resilience

Cohesity customers can also be ready to unlock business value from their protected data with Cohesity Gaia’s AI-driven knowledge discovery capabilities. Cohesity Gaia is available for both cloud and on-prem environments and features several new enhancements, including a new search interface, sensitive data redaction, multi-language support, and integrations with Slack and Google Agentspace. These capabilities allow global teams to securely gain insights from their protected data, fueling efficiency, innovation, and growth.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world’s data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by partners such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries.