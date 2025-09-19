Adastra Achieves Elite Partner with Databricks to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adastra has been named an Elite Partner in the Databricks Partner Program, marking an exciting new chapter in their long-standing collaboration. The recognition highlights Adastra’s strong track record in delivering AI, data and analytics solutions on the Databricks platform and Adastra’s commitment to helping organizations turn complex data into real business impact.

Building on more than six years of partnership, Adastra has become a trusted Databricks partner for enterprises across industries — helping them modernize their data foundations, adopt Lakehouse architectures, and turn data into a driver of innovation and growth.

“This milestone opens new possibilities for our clients,” said Rob Turner, Chief Executive Officer, Adastra Group. “Elite status gives us access to advanced resources and closer alignment with Databricks, allowing us to help clients move from concept to production faster with data and AI solutions tailored to their business goals.”

Access to New Exclusive Elite-Tier Benefits

With this promotion, Adastra gains access to exclusive Elite-tier resources that directly enhance the value delivered to clients, including:

Recognition in the Delivery Provider Program — validating Adastra’s proven expertise and reliable execution on complex projects

— validating Adastra’s proven expertise and reliable execution on complex projects Closer joint account planning with Databricks — ensuring projects align with each client’s business priorities and move from concept to value faster

— ensuring projects align with each client’s business priorities and move from concept to value faster Participation in the Databricks Accelerate program — providing additional funding and support to quickly bring new use cases and solutions to life

— providing additional funding and support to quickly bring new use cases and solutions to life Opportunities to co-develop solutions and accelerators (such as Brickbuilder initiatives) — helping clients leverage and adopt cutting-edge data and AI capabilities faster

(such as Brickbuilder initiatives) — helping clients leverage and adopt cutting-edge data and AI capabilities faster Access to exclusive technical enablement and training — keeping Adastra teams at the forefront of Databricks practices so clients benefit from the latest capabilities

These advantages strengthen Adastra’s ability to help enterprises bring all their data, analytics, and AI together on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform — achieving measurable business outcomes faster, with lower costs and reduced risk.

Why Work with Adastra on Databricks?

This Elite status is built on a proven track record and a highly skilled Databricks team:

5 Databricks Champions recognized as top global experts

recognized as top global experts 90+ Technical Certified Consultants and 100+ Customer Trained Consultants

and 200 Active Databricks Sales Badges held by Adastra Consultants

held by Adastra Consultants 800+ Data Engineers, 125+ Data Scientists, and 50+ GenAI Engineers delivering end-to-end Databricks solutions across industries

Adastra’s comprehensive approach ensures a seamless journey to Databricks — from strategic vision and architecture design to platform development, enablement, and operationalization. With Elite status, Adastra is even better equipped to help organizations turn data into a competitive advantage and realize the full value of AI.

Learn more about Adastra’s Databricks services: https://adastracorp.com/databricks-services/

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence—responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world’s most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey—building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable, lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,000 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia.