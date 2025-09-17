IonQ Signs Memorandum of Understanding with U.S. Department of Energy to Advance Quantum Technologies in Space

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to advance the development and deployment of quantum technologies in space. The agreement supports the DOE’s growing Quantum in Space (QIS) initiative and outlines IonQ’s role in demonstrating quantum ground-to-orbit-to-ground capabilities.

Under the agreement, IonQ will provide the design and execution of an orbital demonstration of quantum-secure communications using its satellite platform. The collaboration will also explore additional quantum applications in space, including alternate position, navigation, and timing, time synchronization, quantum networking, and sensing.

“By working alongside the DOE, we aim to demonstrate the power of quantum computing and networking to enable new applications for secure communications,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “This MOU reflects the growing importance of quantum technologies in achieving global leadership in space innovation and cybersecurity.”

The MOU provides a framework for exploring a range of quantum capabilities in orbit, including: quantum-secure communication demonstrations, QIS demonstrations in orbit such as quantum sensing and mapping, deployed position, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems, as well as development and testing of quantum algorithms and eventually quantum computing on satellites. IonQ’s initial focus will be the demonstration of quantum-secure networking using its satellite assets.

“This Collaboration is about turning possibility into practice and learning by doing,” said Rima Kasia Oueid, DOE Senior Commercialization Executive and lead architect of the Quantum-in-Space Collaboration. “By bringing in new partners, we are accelerating commercialization, demonstrating applications like secure quantum communications, advanced quantum PNT, and quantum sensing, and expanding America’s role in the space economy. This collaboration will help us seed a quantum sandbox in space to support resource exploration and manufacturing of high-value products.”

The initiative builds on IonQ’s acquisitions of quantum networking pioneer Qubitekk in late 2024, and space technology company Capella in 2025. IonQ is the only U.S. quantum computing company currently delivering commercial quantum networking systems, including installations with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and the EPB Quantum CenterSM in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

This collaboration reinforces IonQ’s leadership at the intersection of quantum and aerospace innovation and highlights the U.S. government’s growing investment in space-based quantum infrastructure.

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the leading commercial quantum computing and quantum networking company, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s most complex problems. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world’s most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ’s advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

