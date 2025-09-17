Evisions and Invoke Learning Partner to Expand Data Capabilities for Higher Education

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invoke Learning, a leader in advanced data platforms for higher education, and Evisions, the leader in enterprise reporting solutions for higher education, have announced a new affiliate partnership. Through this collaboration, Evisions will now offer Invoke Learning’s advanced data lakehouse and data integration platforms directly to its customers, giving colleges and universities new ways to unify, enrich, and act on their data.

Together, the two companies are helping institutions unlock richer insights, integrate data from across campus and beyond, and connect those insights directly to the reports and dashboards they already rely on in Evisions’ Argos platform.

Through this affiliate partnership, Evisions is now an official reseller of Invoke Learning solutions — including InvokeClarity™, the advanced Data Lakehouse designed specifically for higher education, and InvokeUnify™, which supercharges existing data warehouses by unlocking all institutional data from every operational system every day with perfect historical stability.

“Our partnership with Invoke Learning gives institutions a powerful way to connect Argos to a deeper, more comprehensive view of their data that easily scales across institutions, systems, and states,” said Jim Farrell, Chief Solutions Officer at Evisions. “With this integration, we’re helping higher education leaders answer bigger questions, faster — questions about enrollment trends, student success, and institutional performance that can only be answered when data from across campus and beyond is perfectly preserved, unified and made accessible like never before.”

The timing could not be more important. Colleges and universities face mounting pressure to improve student outcomes, increase enrollment, and operate more efficiently — all in an environment of shifting demographics and heightened public scrutiny. Access to timely, comprehensive, and trusted data is essential to making decisions that inspire confidence and deliver results.

Invoke Learning delivers data in multiple formats — from raw transactional copies of source data to simplified, analysis-ready, large-wide tables and views, meaning users across campus can access and work with every bit of data at just the right level of detail for their individual needs. Each dataset is time-stamped, enabling accurate point-in-time reporting and easy comparisons across terms, fiscal years, and other key milestones. Once centralized in a secure, FERPA-compliant environment, this data can be surfaced in Argos for faster, more comprehensive reporting and decision-making across the institution using InvokeClarity.

This partnership brings together the strengths of Argos reporting with Invoke Learning’s cutting-edge data platforms, addressing some of the most persistent data challenges in higher education:

Unified View of Campus & External Data : Combine SIS, LMS, CRM, financial, and other institutional systems with relevant external datasets in a single, secure, FERPA-compliant environment with perfect historical stability.

: Combine SIS, LMS, CRM, financial, and other institutional systems with relevant external datasets in a single, secure, FERPA-compliant environment with perfect historical stability. Faster Access to Insights : Reduce the time and complexity of building comprehensive data sets with a neutral data model that empowers data users to be accurate early and repeatedly.

: Reduce the time and complexity of building comprehensive data sets with a neutral data model that empowers data users to be accurate early and repeatedly. Argos-Ready Data : Directly connect Argos to richer, more comprehensive data sources for advanced dashboards, reports, and analytics across every department using InvokeClarity’s neutral data model that ensures report stability even when migrating source systems.

: Directly connect Argos to richer, more comprehensive data sources for advanced dashboards, reports, and analytics across every department using InvokeClarity’s neutral data model that ensures report stability even when migrating source systems. Proactive Decision-Making: Enable institutional leaders to identify trends earlier, respond faster, and measure the impact of strategic initiatives with confidence - even on data that institutions didn’t know they needed until those strategic questions were asked.

“Evisions has built tremendous trust and credibility with higher education institutions,” said Brendan Aldrich, Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Invoke Learning. “By combining our groundbreaking platforms with the reporting power of Argos, colleges and universities will finally have a simple, fast way to bring all of their data together and turn it into action — whether they’re addressing enrollment challenges, improving student success, or finding operational efficiencies.”

Evisions and Invoke Learning share a commitment to helping higher education institutions harness the full power of their data. This partnership enables colleges and universities to overcome siloed data, expand what’s possible with analytics, and ultimately make more informed, strategic decisions that support their mission.

To learn more about how combining Evisions Argos and Invoke Learning can support your institution’s data goals, visit https://www.evisions.com/partners/invoke-learning/ for more information.

About Evisions

Evisions exclusively helps higher education institutions transform how they manage and leverage data in order to reduce risk, make informed decisions, increase campus efficiency, and drive student success. We help unlock the full potential of data across every corner of campus.

About Invoke Learning

Built on revolutionary technology, Invoke Learning delivers leading-edge cloud data platforms that enable institutions to gain unprecedented insights that lead to mission-impacting action. Designed specifically for higher education, Invoke Learning’s solutions provide advanced data capabilities previously thought impossible. This is Education, Empowered.