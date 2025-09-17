Infinity Commercial Lending Forms Joint Venture with Siguler Guff to Launch a Commercial Real Estate Lending and Securitization Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Commercial Lending (ICL), an affiliate of Infinity Capital Partners, a leading provider of tailored financing solutions for commercial real estate, is proud to announce a strategic joint venture with Siguler Guff, a global private markets investment firm with extensive experience in credit markets, to launch a commercial real estate lending and securitization platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both firms’ commitment to supporting stabilized commercial properties across the United States.

The joint venture will target stabilized asset classes, including multifamily, retail, industrial, and other commercial properties, with five-year fixed-rate loans nationwide.

Under the leadership of Ben Easterlin, Managing Director at Infinity Commercial Lending, and Adam Domanico, Principal at Siguler Guff, the partnership will focus on originating five-year fixed-rate loans for stabilized commercial real estate assets nationwide. The initiative aims to provide borrowers with predictable, long-term financing solutions in an evolving interest rate environment.

ICL will serve as the day-to-day operating partner, responsible for origination, structuring, and ongoing asset management, while leveraging Siguler Guff’s global investor base and institutional expertise to expand market opportunities in commercial real estate.

“This partnership represents the best of both worlds,” said Ben Easterlin. “By combining our team’s extensive experience in CRE finance with Siguler Guff’s resources, knowledge, and reputation, we’re well positioned to deliver innovative lending solutions and scale in today’s market.”

“We are excited to partner with Infinity Commercial Lending,” said Adam Domanico. “Their proven operational expertise in commercial real estate finance makes them an ideal partner as we continue to broaden our investment footprint to offer a compelling fixed-rate loan solution with a more flexible structure and higher certainty of execution that market alternatives for stabilized properties.”

The joint venture will target a broad range of stabilized asset classes, including multifamily retail, industrial, and other commercial properties. Loans will be available in primary, secondary, and select tertiary markets, with a focus on streamlined execution and borrower-centric terms.

This partnership reflects both firms’ shared vision of supporting long-term value creation in commercial real estate through responsible lending and strategic collaboration.

About Infinity Capital Partners

Infinity Capital Partners is an alternative investment firm serving RIAs, family offices, and institutions across hedge funds, private credit, real estate, and bespoke fund-of-funds solutions. Through its Infinity Commercial Lending platform, Infinity provides tailored financing for commercial real estate with a proven history in structured finance, workouts, and the full cycle of loan ownership. Since 2011, the ICL team has overseen approximately $50 billion of CRE loan origination, securitization, and asset management.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a multi-strategy private markets investment firm which, together with its affiliates, has approximately $17 billion of assets under management. With 30 years of experience investing in the private markets, Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff’s investment products include multi-manager funds, direct investment funds and customized separate accounts targeting specific areas of compelling opportunity. The Firm’s core investment strategies include Small Buyout, Emerging Markets, Opportunistic Credit, Real Estate and Small Business Credit. Siguler Guff’s institutional investment knowledge, sector immersion approach and longstanding relationships provide access to compelling investment opportunities within each of its targeted strategies. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, Houston, West Palm Beach, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore.