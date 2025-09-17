KOCOWA Expands UK Presence with Launch on Prime Video

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KOCOWA, the premier Korean entertainment streaming platform established by Korea’s three terrestrial broadcasters – KBS, MBC, and SBS, today announced its launch on Prime Video in the United Kingdom, effective September 17, 2025. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in KOCOWA's European expansion.

"Launching KOCOWA on Prime Video UK is a pivotal moment in bringing Korea's finest entertainment to global audiences. Building on our successful US partnership, we're thrilled to offer British fans seamless access to beloved K-Dramas, variety shows, and K-Pop content through a service they already trust. This expansion strengthens our commitment to making premium Korean entertainment accessible wherever our fans are," says CEO Seungmin Kang.

Building on its successful presence on Prime Video in the United States, KOCOWA will now offer UK audiences access to the largest library of premium Korean content as an add-on subscription service. This curated collection features hit K-Dramas, variety shows, and exclusive K-Pop programming.

The partnership provides British audiences with an accessible gateway to the very best of Korean entertainment through Prime Video's established service. This collaboration amplifies KOCOWA's reach in the UK market and offers Prime Video subscribers a cost-effective way to discover the global phenomenon of K-Content. With popular titles like Running Man, Oh My Ghost Clients, and The Manager now easily accessible through Prime Video, premium Korean entertainment becomes more convenient than ever for UK fans.

Prime Video continues to serve as an important hub for expanding KOCOWA's global footprint. Following the successful partnership in the US market, the company is leveraging Prime Video's massive UK subscriber base to introduce even more viewers to the rich storytelling, compelling characters, and cultural depth that define Korean entertainment.

The KOCOWA add-on service on Prime Video UK will feature:

Biggest collection of premium Korean entertainment content, all ad-free for uninterrupted viewing.

New shows added daily, with superior-quality multilingual localization with subtitles available within hours of Korean broadcast.

Popular variety shows, critically acclaimed K-Dramas, and exclusive K-Pop programming.

Content from Korea's top broadcasters and production studios.

This expansion reinforces KOCOWA's commitment to making Korean entertainment accessible to global audiences while supporting the continued growth of the Hallyu (Korean Wave) across Europe. Its success is driven by its unmatched content library, lightning-fast localization capabilities, and strong community of international K-Content fans.

By partnering with Prime Video, the service is not just expanding distribution channels, but creating new pathways for cultural exchange and ensuring that the very best of Korean entertainment reaches fans wherever they are.

About KOCOWA

KOCOWA is a joint venture between wavve, SK Square Americas, and Korea's top broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS. The premium streaming service delivers the latest Korean entertainment to audiences across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Shows are available within six hours of Korean broadcast with subtitles in English, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, and Vietnamese. KOCOWA offers the most comprehensive lineup of K-Dramas, K-Pop, and K-Variety shows.