Northern Trust Expands Fund Services Relationship with Brandes Investment Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced an expansion of its relationship with Brandes Investment Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd, part of the Brandes group of companies that includes Brandes Investment Partners L.P. (“Brandes”) to support the launch of the Brandes Global Value Fund in Australia, with global custody and fund administration servicing.

The Brandes Global Value Fund is an Australian Unit Trust available to Australian institutional and wholesale investors. Founded in 1974, Brandes is a California-based leading investment advisory firm, specializing in managing global equity and fixed-income assets for clients worldwide with an unwavering commitment to value investing.

Brandes has been a Northern Trust client since 1992, with the relationship growing over time to encompass a range of services, including global custody, fund accounting and administration, transfer agency, foreign exchange, securities lending and Equity Data Science (EDS) capabilities for Brandes’ mutual funds and institutional funds in the U.S. In 2024, Brandes converted seven U.S. mutual funds into the Northern Trust Datum One Series Trust.

Ryan Burns, Head of Global Fund Services, Americas, Northern Trust, said: “This expansion reflects the strength of our longstanding relationship with Brandes and our ability to support their evolving global strategy. From integrating their U.S. mutual funds into our Datum One Series Trust to supporting their entry into the APAC market with the launch of an Australian Unit Trust, we’re proud to deliver scalable, high-touch solutions that help Brandes grow with confidence in their distribution efforts across the globe.”

Oliver Murray, Brandes CEO, said: "Northern Trust has been a trusted provider to Brandes for over 30 years. We value the relationship deeply and appreciate their scale, operational excellence, and high service standards. Working with Northern Trust has allowed us to further streamline our U.S. Mutual Fund business via Datum One Series Trust and to efficiently enter a new market for us with the launch of our first Australian domiciled mutual fund."

Northern Trust’s Global Fund Services provides a complete suite of Asset Servicing solutions including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions – supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.7 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.