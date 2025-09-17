Mater Dei High School Partners with LIGHT Helmets to Enhance Player Safety and Elevate Performance

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mater Dei High School – one of the most storied football programs in the nation – has partnered with LIGHT Helmets to bring the industry’s lightest and most advanced helmets into its locker room for the 2025 season. Eight starting players will take the field wearing the LIGHT Apache, with more expected to follow suit, making Mater Dei the first Trinity League team to adopt the #1-rated helmet for safety and performance.

The partnership reflects Mater Dei’s commitment to putting safety first. The LIGHT Apache – ranked #1 by Virginia Tech for safety and performance – are among the lightest on the market, configurable to weigh under 3.5 lbs. Its 3D-printed pod technology allows for a personalized fit that maximizes both comfort and protection, while its high-performance nylon shell is the same material used in the NFLPA/NFL-recommended LIGHT Apache Pro and Gladiator helmets. The lighter design helps reduce fatigue, supports consistent performance, and keeps players on the field longer.

“Mater Dei has shaped generations of champions, and they’re once again setting the pace by putting safety at the center of performance,” said Nick Esayian, CEO of LIGHT Helmets. “We built the Apache to protect athletes without slowing them down – and seeing it on the field at Mater Dei shows how the future of football can be both safer and stronger.”

The Mater Dei Monarchs join a growing roster of other elite high school programs partnering with LIGHT Helmets to keep players safe and prepare them for the next level of their football careers. With a legacy that includes the 2024 CIF State Championship, seven national titles, and alumni like Heisman winners John Huarte, Matt Leinart, and Bryce Young, Mater Dei has long been recognized as a leader in high school football. By bringing LIGHT Helmets into their locker room, Mater Dei continues to raise the standard for player safety and ensure future generations can compete at the highest level with confidence.

LIGHT Helmets are trusted across NFL, NCAA, and elite high school programs. This collaboration will extend beyond the field, with joint storytelling initiatives and community engagement planned throughout the season – another step toward building a safer sport for players at every level.

About LIGHT Helmets

LIGHT Helmets manufactures and distributes the lightest and safest protective headgear for professional, amateur and youth athletes. Its products are sold direct to professional, amateur and youth sports teams and leagues and are also available at retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart and Scheels. LIGHT Helmets are in all 32 NFL team locker rooms, as well as in roughly 100 NCAA locker rooms and have earned the highest rating of “Five Stars” by Virginia Tech. In conjunction with its advisory board of noted physicians, LIGHT developed its revolutionary products utilizing advanced materials from the battlefield, military aviation, and auto racing. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.