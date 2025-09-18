Lumu and Wazuh Partner to Empower Security Teams With Faster, Smarter Threat Response

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumu, the cybersecurity company pioneering Continuous Compromise Assessment®, today announced the integration of its Threat Intelligence offering, Maltiverse, with Wazuh, the leading provider of open-source Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions. The partnership provides Wazuh users with a comprehensive picture of their security posture, empowering security teams to act faster, with greater clarity, and without fear of missing critical threats.

Lumu’s Maltiverse is now available as an API-based integration for Wazuh users, helping companies adopt high-quality Threat Intelligence simply, quickly, and effectively for a proactive defense strategy. With Maltiverse, security teams gain in-depth insights and enriched alerts that provide greater visibility, enabling them to prioritize the threats that matter most. Armed with deeper knowledge of how attackers operate, teams can proactively anticipate and defend against evolving and emerging cyber threats.

“We’re excited to bring Maltiverse Threat Intelligence to the Wazuh community through a simple, one-click integration. Wazuh offers users the unique combination of powerful open-source security and flexibility, without the high cost or complexity of other solutions,” said Ricardo Villadiego, founder and CEO of Lumu. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to helping organizations of all sizes and verticals execute cybersecurity proficiently. Organizations can now activate Maltiverse effortlessly within Wazuh to enhance visibility into malicious activity with deep, curated threat intelligence. Teams gain the confidence needed to focus on what matters most to drive their business forward.”

The partnership provides customers:

Automatic Indicators of Compromise (IOC) Enrichment: IPs, domains, URLs, and hashes enriched with real-time, detailed context, including reputation, relationships, geolocation, WHOIS data, ASN, AV detections, and more.

Faster Threat Investigations: Drastically reduced analysis time with ready-to-use context displayed directly in the Wazuh console.

Greater Accuracy in Detection & Response: Consolidated, constantly updated feeds reducing false positives and prioritizing real incidents.

“We are pleased to partner with Lumu, an industry leader in compromise detection and threat intelligence with a shared goal of delivering comprehensive and innovative security solutions to organizations all over the world. With the integration of Lumu’s Maltiverse, it feels like having a real-time ally inside Wazuh, providing clarity and actionable insights without leaving the platform. We’re excited to strengthen our community and empower our customers’ security teams with smarter, faster threat intelligence for even better security response,” said Santiago Bassett, Founder & CEO, Wazuh.

For more information about Lumu’s partnership with Wazuh, please visit https://lumu.io.

About Lumu

Lumu is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations operate cybersecurity proficiently by measuring and understanding compromise in real time. Through its Continuous Compromise Assessment model, Lumu empowers security teams to act immediately on confirmed compromises and minimize risk exposure. For more information, visit www.lumu.io.

About Wazuh

Wazuh is a free and open source security platform that combines XDR and SIEM capabilities to protect endpoints and cloud workloads. Its open source nature allows organizations to customize its capabilities to meet specific security requirements, ensuring scalable and adaptable defense strategies.