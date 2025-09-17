Bluefin and VGS Partner to Deliver Omnichannel Payment Management

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security infrastructure and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), today announced a strategic partnership with VGS, the world’s leader in payment tokenization. Together, the companies are setting a new standard for omni-channel multi-PSP payments infrastructure by uniting VGS’s tokenization with Bluefin’s P2PE to power secure, future-ready infrastructure across digital and in-store channels.

Merchants today face rising complexity in uniting e-commerce, mobile, and in-store payments. A recent 451 Research study found that 62% of merchants now prefer working with multiple processors, while 71% of those with more than $100 million in revenue say owning their payment data is a top priority. By combining Bluefin’s and VGS’s expertise, the partnership addresses these needs, helping businesses reduce vendor lock-in, strengthen data ownership, and ease compliance burdens by minimizing PCI DSS scope with P2PE and tokenization.

VGS gives organizations ownership, control, and flexibility of their payment data. The VGS platform addresses key challenges across the payments ecosystem. From managing multiple PSPs and providing services to improve payments performance, VGS is a unified solution that ensures compliance without exposing sensitive information. By enabling secure data portability, enhancing the protection of payment and personally identifiable information (PII), and streamlining regulatory requirements, VGS helps businesses accelerate growth and deliver seamless, trusted payment experiences across digital channels.

Bluefin helps organizations protect and orchestrate their in-store payment environments. The company’s PointConex™ platform delivers processor-agnostic card-present orchestration with P2PE, supporting more than 125 certified devices across 17 leading manufacturers. Designed as a no-code proxy rather than a gateway or API-based integration, PointConex is a unique new model that simplifies implementation, reduces PCI scope, and delivers secure, seamless payment experiences in the physical world.

“Bluefin has led the way in advancing PCI-validated P2PE infrastructure, from being the first company to bring it to North America to pioneering P2PE-as-a-service across hundreds of gateways, processors, orchestrators and software platforms. PointConex represents the next leap forward: an elegant, no-code proxy that layers P2PE onto existing payment flows without disrupting message formats or processor certifications,” said Ruston Miles, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Bluefin. “This partnership with VGS extends that innovation into omnichannel orchestration, giving businesses a simple, complete path to secure payment acceptance.”

“VGS empowers businesses to own, protect, and transmit their data with our global payment tokenization infrastructure. Partnering with Bluefin was a natural fit to extend that empowerment even further into retail, so merchants can control where payments are routed seamlessly both across digital and in-store channels,” said Howard Xiao, Senior Director of Partnerships, at VGS.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is recognized worldwide for building leading-edge, security-first payment and data infrastructure, anchored by PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration capabilities. Our product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. We work with 300+ partners to serve 35,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 2.5 billion pieces of data annually. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com.

About VGS

Founded in 2015, VGS is The World’s Leader in Payment Tokenization and trusted credential management platform, depended on by Fortune 500 companies, merchants, fintechs, and banks alike. VGS’s mission is to revolutionize the way sensitive data is stored and secured, enabling organizations to manage information across cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets with ease. VGS stores sensitive data and tackles critical payment acceptance challenges such as multi-PSP management, card issuance, payment orchestration enablement, PCI compliance, and the protection of personally identifiable information (PII). With over 5 billion tokens managed globally, VGS offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including a composable Card Management Platform, a PCI-compliant Vault, and advanced network value-added services such as Network Tokens, Account Updater, and Card Attributes. For more information, visit https://www.vgs.io/.