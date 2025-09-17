Professional Fighters League and Dada Drinks Announce Strategic Partnership in France

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a strategic partnership with one of France’s leading soft drink brands, Dada Drinks, for the upcoming PFL Europe events in Nantes and Lyon in 2025.

Dada Drinks, one of the most popular soft drinks brands in France known for its 12 creative flavours and association with the Dadaism art movement, is partnering with PFL in a new effort to align with the fast growing culture of mixed martial arts.

With PFL’s strong brand presence in France thanks to a history of spectacular local events with a host of superstars from the region, Dada Drinks will sponsor both PFL Europe Nantes on 26 September and PFL Europe Lyon on 13 December. Their iconic cans will be placed in warm-up areas and announcer tables, alongside prominent in-cage branding to align the Dada Drinks product with elite MMA.

“Dada Drinks is joining PFL in Nantes and Lyon to become part of the experience of French MMA, a movement which has become world famous due to the passion and atmosphere brought by the fans in France. With Dada Drinks’ desire to assimilate with MMA, we’re proud to align with partners who are passionate about growing the sport, and we’re excited for the future together,” said John Martin, CEO of PFL.

“PFL has created some of the most iconic moments in French MMA, and we can’t wait to be a part of it. Dada Drinks is all about challenging the norm, and the sport embodies that passion. Together we want to grow mixed martial arts, and bring Dada Drinks into the fold to serve the fanbase and align together to create more unforgettable moments,” said Mohamed Ghobni, CEO of Dada Drinks.

PFL Europe Nantes will take place on Friday 26 September at the Zenith Nantes Metropole with a host of French superstars and upcoming prospects due to put on one of the biggest shows to date. And on 13 December, the culmination of the PFL Europe Lightweight and Bantamweight tournaments will take place at PFL Europe Lyon, with further blockbuster announcements to be made.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL is the only MMA organization with the “win and advance” tournament format. PFL has three fight products: PFL World Tournament, PFL Champions Series, and PFL International Leagues. PFL is broadcast and streamed live to 190 countries with 20 leading media partners. PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SURJ, Ares, 885 Capital, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth and global sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

ABOUT DADA DRINKS

Nothing seemed to predestine the founder of Dada Drinks to launch a soft drink brand. Yet from Nanterre, a city in the suburb of Paris, a young man shaped by resilience forged his own path. “My family gave me grit. They taught me to face challenges with confidence, without ever giving in to discouragement.”

The eldest of a modest family, he began working at a young age. By learning on the job, he quickly acquired skills and, above all, the instinct to put them into action. His determination caught the eye of a pizzeria owner, and when the chance arose to buy the business, he seized it, revitalizing it with daring ideas and fresh energy.

From this same bold spirit came Dada Drinks: a brand inspired by the Dadaism art movement, renowned for defying conventions with audacity and creativity.

Sparkling, fruity, and unapologetically original, Dada’s 12 flavors are made to brighten every moment. More than just a drink, Dada is an attitude, an invitation to live fearlessly and embrace life with style.