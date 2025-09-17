Clarience Technologies and Stoughton Trailers Collaborate to Introduce Leading Smart Chassis Design

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During IANA 2025, Stoughton Trailers and Clarience Technologies™ introduced the first truly smart chassis, developed to enhance safety, vision, and productivity for intermodal fleets featuring seamless connectivity between hardware and software data flow.

Stoughton and Clarience Technologies, with their premium brands Road Ready, Rear View Safety, P.S.I.® and Truck Lite®, have been working together on smart trailer and chassis technology for several years, initially aiming to develop a smart chassis solution for the intermodal market. The overall objective was to improve tractor/trailer communication across the industry and prepare trailers and chassis for future technologies including next-generation braking systems, onboard Ethernet, and autonomous systems.

The well-respected Truck-Lite harness system was the catalyst for the initial discussion. For the smart chassis, the Truck-Lite harness provides the backbone to support other high-bandwidth connections.

Stoughton and Clarience Technologies are closely aligned in their desire to improve safety and visibility for transportation. The collaboration on this project was essential in developing the smart chassis design, bringing together Stoughton's expertise with the technical and engineering knowledge of Clarience Technologies and their Team of Companies. Clarience Technologies provides Stoughton a one-stop, all-in-one system approach solution for the required technologies. Each of the Clarience Technologies companies is a leader in its product category. They are:

Road Ready

Road Ready gives fleets the power to take control of trailer operations with a system that adapts to them— not the other way around. Designed for flexibility, Road Ready combines modular hardware, trusted partner integrations, and centralized insights to help fleets operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Road Reach technical contributions: Track & Trace, Automatic Tire Inflation Warning Sensor, ABS Warning Sensor, SmartBridge Integrator (CAN-enabled), and Intermodal Container Presence Sensor.

Rear View Safety (RVS)

Rear View Safety is an industry leader in the development, sale, and distribution of video safety solutions. North America’s largest fleets depend on RVS for customized systems comprised of backup cameras, AI image recognition cameras, mobile DVRs, surround-vehicle cameras, sensor systems and more. RVS will provide wired Ethernet camera and Air-Vue wireless camera system for the smart chassis.

Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.®)

Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.®) is the global leader in onboard tire management systems for commercial vehicles. P.S.I.’s portfolio includes automatic tire inflation systems (ATIS) for commercial trailers, tire pressure monitoring systems (TireView® TPMS) and related (TireView LIVE™) telematics products. P.S.I. technologies for the smart chassis: automatic tire inflation, Digital ThermALERT™, tank pressure output sensor, TireView LIVE TPMS, CAN receiver.

Truck-Lite®

Truck-Lite is a global leader that designs, engineers and manufactures advanced lighting and harness solutions for commercial transportation, including trucks, buses, and trailers. Truck-Lite is committed to safety, reliability and providing tailored solutions for its customers. Truck-Lite technology contributions to the smart chassis: J560 Conventional 7-COND harness, LED signal and marker lighting, CAN+Ethernet overlay harness, and Light-out Detection System.

“Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation – it happens through strong partnerships and shared expertise which allows us to accelerate the pace of innovation in the transportation industry. At Clarience Technologies, our unique ability to integrate best-in-class technologies across our Team of Companies, alongside trusted OE, Fleet and industry partners, allows us to develop future-ready solutions. The smart chassis project is an excellent example of how collaboration and innovation improve safety and visibility with solutions for industry and customer problems,” said Paul Sniegocki, Executive Vice President, Engineering & Chief Technology Officer at Clarience Technologies.

Stoughton and Clarience Technologies are leading the way to an improved intermodal environment. Management of the chassis fleet improves with the adoption of smart chassis design. Knowledge of the location and status of each piece of equipment enables proper deployment of assets, increasing efficiency and better satisfying customer needs.

Implementation of a smart chassis also improves safety by giving both the driver and the fleet manager a clear picture of the status of the equipment enabling them to proactively address potential issues before they become a problem. The smart chassis will help the driver be more in touch with their environment, their equipment and fleet management.

“We want to ensure our intermodal fleet customers are ready to adopt technology as the industry moves to gain efficiency, improve safety and pursue autonomous operation,” said Andy Aleson, Engineering Manager of Advanced Trailer Development at Stoughton Trailers.

The Stoughton smart chassis with Clarience Technologies offers a flexible path forward for technology adoption that can fit any fleet’s operating profile and budget. Fleets can choose to add individual elements over time or opt to install the entire smart chassis package at once.

About Clarience Technologies: Clarience Technologies is a global leader of visibility, safety and digital technologies for transportation. Born from a collection of premium brands each with a long track record of innovation, its solutions include vehicle lighting, camera and vision systems, telematics and safety solutions that protect our world and our livelihoods by keeping people, assets and businesses safe, secure and productive. Its team of companies includes Al-Van, AMFS, American Van, Code 3, DAVCO, Durite, ECCO, Elkhart Brass, Foam Pro, FRC, Kerr, Labcraft, LED Autolamps, Lumitec, Pressure Systems International, Prime Design, Randall, Ranger Design, RIGID, Road-Ready, Roll-Rite, R.O.M., RVS, Safe Fleet (Law, Bus & Rail), SEON, Truck-Lite and Vango. For more information, visit www.clariencetechnologies.com.

About Stoughton Trailers: Stoughton Trailers is a top 10 international supplier of semi-truck trailers. The Wisconsin-based, family-owned company designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of dependable semi-truck trailers and intermodal container chassis used for over-the-road trucking, as well as agricultural trailers and other specialty transportation equipment. It provides one-stop build, finance, rental and fleet management solutions through world-class responsiveness and design value. For more information, visit StoughtonTrailers.com.