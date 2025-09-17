EdgeConneX Partners with The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award USA Program and Collaborates with the iMasons and Hello World CS to Empower Future Digital Leaders

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeConneX®, a pioneer in global Build-to-Suit and Build-to-Density data center solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award USA Program (Award USA). This collaboration aims to inspire and equip young people aged 14 to 24 with the tools, skills, and confidence necessary to succeed in the rapidly evolving fields of digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and cloud technology. It also addresses the significant talent gap in the data center industry, which has only been exacerbated by the rise in AI. Notably, EdgeConneX, as the first data center provider to partner with The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award USA, an internationally recognized program for young people that builds their skills to equip them for life and work, is utilizing this program to help bridge the divide between formal education and career opportunities in digital infrastructure.

In addition, EdgeConneX has broadened its partnership with Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a global nonprofit professional association dedicated to creating a better digital future for everyone, of which EdgeConneX was a founding member. With the involvement of iMasons, and its hundreds of representative companies and thousands of members all focused on digital infrastructure, the Award USA program can more easily extend to additional data center providers, cloud and AI organizations, and infrastructure providers, thereby increasing its outreach to more students worldwide.

EdgeConneX has also formed a coalition of partner organizations, including Hello World CS, to expand innovation, possibility, and opportunity for K-12 students in the communities in which EdgeConneX operates. Hello World CS offers an innovative 1st through 12th grade computer science and STEM curriculum that leverages AI and VR technologies to bring tech learning into the modern era.

These impactful partnerships reflect EdgeConneX commitment to its core values of Customers, People, and Planet, with a mission to empower the next generation of technology leaders while fostering sustainability and global community impact. By integrating EdgeConneX expertise in digital infrastructure into Award USA’s globally recognized framework, the Education initiative will provide young participants with hands-on learning, mentorship, and exposure to real-world challenges and opportunities within the data center industry.

Participants in the program will delve into curriculum that highlights the essential role of digital infrastructure in society, from supporting global connectivity to driving advancements in AI-powered solutions. Furthermore, the program emphasizes environmental stewardship, underscoring EdgeConneX dedication to building sustainable digital infrastructure while fostering global citizenship.

The Awards USA program offers internships, virtual masterclasses, career fairs, voluntary service, skill development, physical recreation, and adventurous journeys. With partners like Hello World CS, and community organizations across EdgeConneX and iMasons’ global platforms, students globally gain relevant industry exposure and learn about career pathways in data centers and related fields.

Through Award USA's partnerships with over 50 US schools and districts, and EdgeConneX presence in over 70 markets, the goal is to provide students with relevant industry training, mentoring, and exposure to the industry. The aim is to develop a future talent pool to meet the growing demand for positions in the data center industry.

EdgeConneX and Award USA are already planning a global expansion of the initiative, rolling it out in Europe and Asia-Pacific to inspire and educate a broader audience over the next several years. Through this partnership, EdgeConneX aims to set a new standard for corporate responsibility and youth engagement in the digital infrastructure industry.

Executive Quotes:

Michael Tobin CBE, Chairman of the Board, EdgeConneX and Founder & Executive Chairman, Tobin Ventures Ltd:

“As a former participant in the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Program, I've experienced firsthand the profound impact it can have on shaping character, resilience, and leadership. This partnership is deeply personal to me, as it represents an incredible opportunity to train and empower the next generation of infrastructure leaders with the life skills needed to drive meaningful change. At EdgeConneX, we're proud to champion this vision and build a legacy that equips young people to lead with confidence in an increasingly digital world.”

Suzanne Currie, Chief Executive Officer, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award USA Program:

“The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award USA program empowers young people to uncover their strengths, develop resilience, and step confidently into leadership roles. By challenging themselves and reaching beyond their comfort zones, participants not only achieve personal growth but also inspire positive change in their communities. We’re proud to partner with EdgeConneX to support a generation of future leaders who are shaping a brighter future.”

Angela Capon, Vice President of Marketing, EdgeConneX:

“We are thrilled to join forces with The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award USA Program to equip the leaders of tomorrow. This partnership bridges education with opportunity, empowering young people through hands-on experiences, mentorship, and sustainability awareness. By investing in their growth today, we're helping to shape a future where technology careers drive progress, inclusion, and global impact.”

Santiago Suinaga, Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure Masons:

“At iMasons, we believe that people are at the heart of building the digital future, and education is the gateway to bringing new talent into this incredible industry. Through our collaboration with EdgeConneX and The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award USA Program, we are equipping young people with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to excel in digital infrastructure, AI, and cloud technology. Together, we are empowering the next generation of leaders while ensuring that innovation and efficiency continue to drive meaningful progress for communities around the world.”

Sabina Bharwani, Founder and CEO, Hello World CS:

“Hello World CS is proud to partner with EdgeConneX to expand access to cutting-edge computer science and STEM education in underserved communities. By harnessing the power of AI and VR technologies, we’re equipping students with the skills they need for the future of work, while empowering educators with the tools, training, and support to deliver world-class instruction.”

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, Networks, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge.